Where is Timothy Busfield? US Marshals join search to locate West Wing actor after child sex abuse

The US Marshals Service has participated in the search for Timothy Busfield following the issuance of a warrant for the actor's arrest in New Mexico in connection with the charges of child sex abuse. Timothy Busfield is wanted by the US Marshals Service following a warrant for child sex abuse in New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police are working with the Marshals to find and arrest the actor amid serious allegations. (X@ProudArmymom66)

The Albuquerque Police Department has verified that its investigators are collaborating with the US Marshals Service to determine the location of the West Wing actor and arrest him in relation to the serious allegations.

“Albuquerque Police Department is working with the US Marshal Service to get Mr. Busfield into custody,” stated US Marshals Service spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos in a conversation with Deadline on Monday.

Gallegos stated that there is currently no estimated timeline for when authorities anticipate capturing the actor known for Field of Dreams as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Also Read: Scott Adams net worth: All on his family, wealth and meeting with Trump

Charges against Timothy Busfield Busfield, 68, is being sought on two charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one charge of child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant issued on Friday, Busfield is accused of engaging in illegal sexual activities with a pair of 11-year-old twins while he was directing the Fox series “The Cleaning Lady” in 2024, NY POST reported.

One of the alleged victims reported that the disturbing incidents began when he and his brother were just 7 years old, as detailed in the affidavit.

The inquiry into the alleged offenses committed by the "Stripes" star commenced in November 2024, following a report from a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital who informed the police about suspected sexual abuse and grooming involving the minors, as stated in the warrant.

Case reponed in September 2025 While the APD initially chose not to file charges against Busfield, reports indicate that the case was reopened in September 2025 after one of the children informed his counselor and subsequently his pediatrician that Busfield “touched him on his pe*** and bottom,” according to the affidavit.

While Busfield has denied any wrongdoing, the accusations against him remain under investigation.

He got married to Melissa Gilbert, known for her role in "Little House on the Prairie," in 2013. They have no children together.