Armed man posing as US marshal arrested at Los Angeles event being attended by Robert F Kennedy Jr

The Los Angeles Police on Friday arrested an armed man who allegedly passed himself off as a US marshal and tried to approach Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr at a public event. Police said the man will likely be booked on a gun charge. His identity has not yet been released.(X)

Informing about the incident on X, Kennedy said his security team detained the man carrying loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines during a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the Wilshire Park area.

“The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail,” read Kennedy's post.

“Armed Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response,” he added.

The police said they took the man into custody at the event as he was trying to pass himself off as a federal official, reported CBS News.

However, the cops claimed that the man wasn't believed to be threatening Kennedy Jr or anyone else, but that he was armed. They did not provide further information on the type of firearm he was carrying.

Kennedy also accused the Joei Biden administration of denying a request for protection by the Secret Service, claiming he was the “first presidential candidate in history” who had not been provided with the security.

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection,” he wrote on X.

But CNN has refuted the claim saying that "the vast majority of candidates in modern presidential primaries never receive Secret Service protection because they are not deemed 'major' candidates — and it would be nearly unprecedented for even a major candidate to receive protection this early in a campaign if they did not already have it on account of currently or previously serving in the White House."

Kennedy Jr is the son of Robert F Kennedy, a well-known American politician and brother of the 35th President of the United States, John F Kennedy.

He is running as a Democratic candidate against current President Joe Biden.