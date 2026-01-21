Jimmy McMahan, a Memphis influencer and rapper known online as Whyte Folkz, died in a motorcycle accident on the evening of January 19, a GoFundMe started by his family confirmed. McMahan had a following of over 120,000 on Instagram, and was known for his comedic videos, in which he often shared content about his life in Memphis. Whyte Folkz GoFundMe: Family remembers Memphis influencer as ‘a light to everyone who knew him’ (whytefolkz901/Instagram)

A motorcycle was spotted at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Saratoga Road and Millington Road in Millington, reported WREG, a CBS-affiliated news station based in Memphis, Tennessee. The City of Millington told the outlet that there was only one victim, confirmed as McMahan by the influencer’s manager.

Whyte Folkz GoFundMe The GoFundMe was started by Joseph Johnson, who identified McMahan as his brother, to raise money for his funeral costs. “Tonight, January 19, 2026, our family experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Whitefolkz, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts are broken. Whitefolkz was more than a brother—he was a son, a friend, and a light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, loyalty, and love will never be forgotten. He lived with passion and left a lasting impression on all our lives,” reads the fundraiser.

“We are creating this GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as to support our family during this incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on honoring Whitefolkz’s life and memory. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers,” it adds.

Johnson thanked McMahan’s fans for their “love, support, and kindness,” and for keeping the internet personality’s “memory alive.”

At the time of writing this article, $370 had been raised of the 11K goal.