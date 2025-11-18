Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
What happened at Wolfchase Galleria mall in Memphis? Reports of shooting, active shooter surface

Shamik Banerjee
Nov 18, 2025 02:25 am IST

An active shooter situation was reported at Memphis’ Wolfchase Galleria mall Monday, prompting a lockdown and a heavy police presence on the scene.

Reports of an active shooter situation surfaced from the Wolfchase Galleria mall in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

The mall was reportedly placed on lockdown, and a heavy police presence was reported at the mall by locals.

Some reports claim that a person was shot, and a suspect is on the run. However, as of now, law enforcement sources have not confirmed if a shooting took place.

A video surfaced from the scene of the shooting which showed massive police presence outside the mall.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
