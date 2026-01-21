Who was Whyte Folkz? Family, net worth, cause of death and more as Memphis influencer dies in motorcycle accident

Jimmy McMahan, a Memphis influencer and rapper known online as Whyte Folkz, died in a motorcycle accident on the evening of January 19, a GoFundMe started by his family confirmed. A motorcycle was spotted at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Saratoga Road and Millington Road in Millington, reported WREG, a CBS-affiliated news station based in Memphis, Tennessee. The City of Millington told the outlet that there was only one victim, confirmed as McMahan by the influencer’s manager. Who was Whyte Folkz? Family, net worth and more as Memphis influencer dies (Jimmy Mcmahan/Facebook)

Who was Whyte Folkz? McMahan had a following of over 120,000 on Instagram. The internet personality was known online for his comedic videos, in which he often shared content about his life in Memphis.

Read More | Trigg Kiser dies: 5 key facts about Emilie Kiser’s son who drowned in Chandler pool

The GoFundMe, started to raise money for his funeral costs, reads, “Tonight, January 19, 2026, our family experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Whitefolkz, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts are broken. Whitefolkz was more than a brother—he was a son, a friend, and a light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, loyalty, and love will never be forgotten. He lived with passion and left a lasting impression on all our lives.”

Whyte Folkz’s cause of death, family, net worth, last post McMahan’s cause of death has not been officially announced. What we know at present is that he died after meeting with a motorcycle accident.

Not much is publicly known about McMahan’s personal life or family. According to Facebook posts, he had a brother named Jackie McMahan. The GoFundMe was started by Joseph Johnson, who also identified himself as McMahan’s brother.

Read More | Who is Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan? YouTuber's partner reveals 'she couldn’t bear what she was feeling’ before death

Tonya McMahan identified herself as McMahan’s sister-in-law and Jackie as her husband. Sharing McMahan’s GoFundMe on Facebook, she asked people to “please contact Jackie McMahan or Joseph Johnson Sr” regarding the fundraiser.

Tonya also paid tribute toMcMahan in a Facebook post, writing, “To know my brother in law was an honor! Never a dull moment, my stomach and ribs would hurt for days after spending a day with him! His heart was so big no matter who you were. You will always be remembered for the true one. All the amazing memories with you will last forever! Jimmy Mcmahan @highlight. I will always know the real you the BoBo!!”

In a November 2025 Instagram post, McMahan shared a photo with his mother, captioning it, “I love you mama”.