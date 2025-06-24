Who is Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan? YouTuber's partner reveals 'she couldn’t bear what she was feeling’ before death

YouTuber Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan Raines, said in a heartbreaking video that the Save A Fox founder has died by suicide. Mikayla was known for her dedication in working towards rescuing and caring for foxes and other exotic animals. Before her death, she had been dealing with severe mental health conditions including depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder. Who is Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan? (saveafox_rescue/Instagram)

Who is Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan Raines?

Ethan describes himself as a “Father, husband, animal rescuer, car-builder, handyman, video editor, toilet clogger” in his Instagram bio. In a September 2021 Instagram post, Mikayla appreciated her husband for the effort he “puts into this rescue with me.” “He is just as much running this rescue as I am...if not more because he's taken a lot of responsibilities off my plate,” she added.

See the post:

Ethan is the one who broke the tragic news in a shocking video uploaded to Save A Fox’s social media platforms. Ethan revealed that his wife struggled with her daily life and emotional regulation despite several years of therapy and several medications.

“Nothing really seemed to help,” Ethan said. “Simple tasks were hard for her. Looking at her from the outside, you could never tell what was going on in her head, but even just socializing would send her over the edge.”

Ethan added in his emotional statement that Mikayla had been facing online harassment for a long time, not just from strangers, but also from people she knew and othersin the animal rescue community.“They consistently spread ridiculous claims and rumors, and being the sensitive human that she was, Mikayla took it all to heart,” Ethan said. “And it hurt her. It hurt her a lot. For years, she pushed through the pain of people trying to bring her down.”

“…But this time, it went too far. She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer, and she ended her life. It breaks my heart that someone who was selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her,” he added.

“Why?” Ethan asked through tears. “That’s all I can ask, is why?”

Ethan’s Instagram video is captioned, “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

Mikayla and Ethan have a daughter, Freya. Ethan has now vowed to continue his wife’s legacy and the mission of the rescue.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).