A second woman reportedly jumped into Niagara Falls days after a New York mom and her two children did the same. Witnesses said that it appeared as though the woman intentionally entered the water at Goat Island, near Horseshoe Falls. The woman has yet to be identified, and a search is in place. Woman jumps into Niagara Falls days after New York mom and her 2 kids' fatal leap (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File - representational image)(AP)

"An immediate search of the area commenced using Park Police drone, foot searches of the gorge, and visual searches from overlooks,” police told WGRZ.

The death of Chianti Means and her children

This incident comes just days after a New York mother, 33-year-old Chianti Means, jumped off Niagara Falls with her two little children – five-month-old Mecca Means and Roman Rossman, 9. All three are believed to be dead.

On October 28, Means stepped over the guardrail at Luna Island, New York State Police said. The jump was “intentional,” investigators believe.

The three were residents of Niagara Falls, and Means worked as a domestic violence counsellor.

It later emerged that Means wrote a series of disturbing posts on Facebook before taking the extreme step. Her posts detailed her heartbreak at her separation from her baby daddy. Police, however, do not believe the man is suspected of playing a part in the deaths.

Means wrote “I wish someone would love me because the man that’s suppose to does not” in one post. In another, she wrote, “Everyone please leave me alone I’m in love with my daughter father. I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks!!” “You have to hold on to the ones you love. Never know when you might lose them,” she wrote in a different post.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).