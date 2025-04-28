Menu Explore
What mental health issues is Kai-Ji Adam Lo battling? Vancouver perp's family called hospital psych ward before attack

BySumanti Sen
Apr 28, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who lost his brother to murder last year, has a history of mental health issues.

It has been revealed that the family of the man who allegedly fatally mowed down at least 11 people by driving through a crowd at a Vancouver block party Saturday had contacted a hospital psych. Sources told Postmedia that hours before the deadly attack, a family member of Kai-Ji Adam Lo got in touch with a hospital psych ward because of the suspect’s deteriorating mental health.

Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd Saturday killing multiple people at a street festival, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (The Canadian Press via AP/PTI)(AP04_28_2025_000033B)(AP)
Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd Saturday killing multiple people at a street festival, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (The Canadian Press via AP/PTI)(AP04_28_2025_000033B)(AP)

Lo, a 30-year-old from Vancouver, is facing eight counts of second-degree murder so far after the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day festival. Vancouver Police said that he is likely to face more charges.

What mental health issues is Kai-Ji Adam Lo battling?

Lo reportedly has a history of mental health issues. He is believed to be battling delusions and paranoia, the Vancouver Sun reported. Police confirmed that they, as well as healthcare professionals, have had significant interactions with Lo due to his mental health problems.

Lo’s brother Alexander was reportedly murdered last year, following which Lo wrote on a fundraising page meant to raise money for the funeral expenses, “it pains me deeply to put these words down, but my brother has been taken from us in a senseless act of violence, something we never saw coming.”

Lo added, “Our reality has abruptly shifted. Despite our disagreements, the harsh truth that he’s no longer with us hits me with an overwhelming force.” He said he was “burdened with remorse for not spending more time” with his brother, and urged people to “keep his soul in your thoughts and prayers.” When Lo was taken into custody after the car attack, he was seen telling bystanders he was “sorry.”

Lo and his mother lived at an east Vancouver house. According to personal property records, both Lo and his mother were registered owners of a 2018 Audi Q7 SUV like the one used in the attack. The tragedy left people aged between five and 65 dead.

