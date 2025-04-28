Who is Kai-Ji Adam Lo? Lapu Lapu Day festival suspect with history of mental health problems ID'd

The man who allegedly fatally mowed down at least 11 people by driving through a crowd at a Vancouver block party Saturday has been identified as local man Kai-Ji Adam Lo. Lo, 30, is facing eight counts of second-degree murder so far after the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day festival. People attend a candlelight vigil near the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 27, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Police said a 30-year-old man drove his car into a crowd at a Filipino street festival, killing at least 11 people and injuring at least 20 others. (Photo by Andrew Chin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Kai-Ji Adam Lo?

Lo, of Vancouver, was arrested at the scene by authorities. He was known” to law enforcement and mental health care professionals before the tragedy, Vancouver police said, according to the New York Post.

Lo reportedly has a history of mental health issues. However, investigators do not think the deadly attack was terror-related.

Besides the many people who died, dozens of others were injured. The youngest victim of the attack was a five-year-old child. The people who died range from 5 to 65 years old.

“The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated,” Vancouver police said.

Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai confirmed that there were no interactions between police and Lo “immediately leading up to this event.” “This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” he added.

Lo, who has appeared in court, will now remain in custody.

The attack took place around 8 pm just as the block party was being wrapped up. Organisers had already taken down barriers that were blocking off a street where hundreds of festival-goers were enjoying.

Using the opening, Lo allegedly raced down the street in a black SUV. He plowed through the crowd, mowing down helpless people.

“[He] just slammed the pedal down and rammed into hundreds of people,” festivalgoer Kris Pangilinan told CBC. “It was like seeing a bowling ball hit — all the bowling pins and all the pins flying up in the air.”

Following the tragedy, there was a heavy police presence on Fraser Street and East 43rd Street. Videos showed first responders treating people on the road.