Trigg Kiser, the three-year old son of Chandler-based social media influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady Kiser, died May 18 after a water incident that took place days earlier. Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu said after the incident, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

Trigg Kiser dies: 5 key facts about Emilie Kiser’s son who drowned in Chandler pool (emiliekiser/Instagram)