Trigg Kiser dies: 5 key facts about Emilie Kiser’s son who drowned in Chandler pool
May 19, 2025 11:05 AM IST
Trigg Kiser, the three-year old son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, died May 18 after a water incident that took place days earlier.
Trigg Kiser, the three-year old son of Chandler-based social media influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady Kiser, died May 18 after a water incident that took place days earlier. Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu said after the incident, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”
In the aftermath of Trigg’s tragic death, here are five key facts about him:
- Trigg was born in July 2021. In September 2024, Emilie and Brady announced that they were expecting their second baby. “WE GOTTA BABY GROWING,” Kiser wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Brady and Trigg holding a sonogram photo. “We can not wait to add another angel to our family. Whatever you are, we love you so much already.” Teddy, Trigg’s brother, was born in March.
- On May 12, shortly before 6 pm, officers went to respond to a drowning call at a home near East Chandler Heights and South Cooper roads, said Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu, according to azcentral. They performed CPR, and eventually firefighters arrived and took over. Wasu confirmed that the child was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner said that he died on May 18.
- The boy was initially not identified, but rumours surfaced online that he could be Emilie’s son. Fans noticed that Emilie had not posted TikTok videos in more than two days.
- Trigg featured in many of Emilie’s Instagram posts. Be it on Easter or just a random Friday update, Emilie made sure her husband and children were seen in her videos and photos on social media.
- A cause of death for the child has not been revealed yet. An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the drowning.
