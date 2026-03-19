Joseph Duggar: Instagram family photos surface after ‘19 Kids and Counting’ TV star arrested

Joseph Garrett Duggar, 31, was arrested and charged over unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The star of 19 Kids and Counting, the TLC show, was taken in in Florida, and the Bay County Sheriff's Department released a statement to that effect. Joseph Duggar is married to Kendra Renee Caldwell and the couple have four kids. (Instagram/littleduggarfamily) “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old,” authorities said in the statement.

“The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” they further added. Also Read | Epstein’s alleged ‘baby ranch’ plot renews focus on his transhumanist obsessions Amid this, Duggar's Instagram photos with his wife and children have surfaced. He is married to Kendra Renee Caldwell and the couple have four kids. Duggar has been posting his family's photos for quite some time on their Instagram page where they have a steady fan following. Joseph Duggar: Instagram pics of family surface One of Duggar's latest posts, which still came some time back, was about his anniversary trip. He put up a photo next to his wife and wrote “Finally posting pics from our anniversary trip. We so enjoyed seeing Jesus at Sight and Sound and doing SDC. We had a blast!”

The post began to receive flak after news of Duggar's arrest broke. “If i were Kendra, id get my babies far away from Joaeph [Joseph]” one person wrote on the Meta-owned platform. Another photo of Duggar's was with his wife and kids.

A person remarked “Sending you and your kids prayers Kendra.” His latest post, which also came sometime back, was a carousel of his daughter. Duggar posted a series of photos of his kid and his wife, showcasing his family life. It was a birthday post and Duggar had written “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories.”