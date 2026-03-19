Joseph Duggar: Instagram family photos surface after ‘19 Kids and Counting’ TV star arrested
Joseph Duggar, the 19 Kids and Counting TV star was arrested over unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and now his family photos on Instagram have surfaced.
Joseph Garrett Duggar, 31, was arrested and charged over unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The star of 19 Kids and Counting, the TLC show, was taken in in Florida, and the Bay County Sheriff's Department released a statement to that effect.
“The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old,” authorities said in the statement.
“The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” they further added.
Also Read | Epstein’s alleged ‘baby ranch’ plot renews focus on his transhumanist obsessions
Amid this, Duggar's Instagram photos with his wife and children have surfaced. He is married to Kendra Renee Caldwell and the couple have four kids. Duggar has been posting his family's photos for quite some time on their Instagram page where they have a steady fan following.
Joseph Duggar: Instagram pics of family surface
One of Duggar's latest posts, which still came some time back, was about his anniversary trip. He put up a photo next to his wife and wrote “Finally posting pics from our anniversary trip. We so enjoyed seeing Jesus at Sight and Sound and doing SDC. We had a blast!”
The post began to receive flak after news of Duggar's arrest broke. “If i were Kendra, id get my babies far away from Joaeph [Joseph]” one person wrote on the Meta-owned platform.
Another photo of Duggar's was with his wife and kids.
A person remarked “Sending you and your kids prayers Kendra.”
His latest post, which also came sometime back, was a carousel of his daughter. Duggar posted a series of photos of his kid and his wife, showcasing his family life. It was a birthday post and Duggar had written “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories.”
People began commenting, saying things like “Praying for your sweet kids.. protect them at all costs Kendra” and “There is a trend here, please notice it. Please keep you and your kids safe. Sending prayers of healing and love to you and your kids.”
Notably, Duggar's brother Josh was arrested in April 2021 and charged with getting and possessing child pornography and was found guilty on all charges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More