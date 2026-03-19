Fact-check: Is Mayo Clinic student Nick Baumel facing action for ‘mysoginistic’ video?

Nick Baumel, a fourth-year medical student at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, has come under intense scrutiny after allegedly posting a series of videos widely described as ‘misogynistic’ and unprofessional. The student, who had hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, as per social media commentators posted content ‘mocking’ female patients and simulating clinical procedures in a ‘crude manner’, including jokes about yeast infections and catheter insertions. Nick Baumel has been under scrutiny for his latest viral video (Instagram/Nick Baumel)

The videos quickly went viral thie week, prompting widespread outrage from physicians, medical students, and women’s health advocates. Many called for his expulsion or suspension, with several doctors publicly tagging Mayo Clinic on Instagram demanding accountability. Baumel subsequently deleted his TikTok and Instagram accounts.

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Jennifer Lincoln, MD, called on the Mayo Clinic to respond, as per Med Page Today. We could not find her reaction on her social media accounts.

Katheryn Hudon, DO said: “Medical education reform...[is] being hijacked by people who have never sat in a lecture hall, survived a call night, or signed a contract they didn't fully understand.”

“american medical community poured everything they got into making sure nick baumel never becomes a doctor saying that anyone w such a mindset should never be in medicine but they have not said one word against zionists in their community, instead supported them. apparently,” one peron wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.