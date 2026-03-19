Fact-check: Is Mayo Clinic student Nick Baumel facing action for ‘mysoginistic’ video?
Nick Baumel, a fourth-year medical student at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, has come under intense scrutiny
Nick Baumel, a fourth-year medical student at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, has come under intense scrutiny after allegedly posting a series of videos widely described as ‘misogynistic’ and unprofessional. The student, who had hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, as per social media commentators posted content ‘mocking’ female patients and simulating clinical procedures in a ‘crude manner’, including jokes about yeast infections and catheter insertions.
The videos quickly went viral thie week, prompting widespread outrage from physicians, medical students, and women’s health advocates. Many called for his expulsion or suspension, with several doctors publicly tagging Mayo Clinic on Instagram demanding accountability. Baumel subsequently deleted his TikTok and Instagram accounts.
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Jennifer Lincoln, MD, called on the Mayo Clinic to respond, as per Med Page Today. We could not find her reaction on her social media accounts.
Katheryn Hudon, DO said: “Medical education reform...[is] being hijacked by people who have never sat in a lecture hall, survived a call night, or signed a contract they didn't fully understand.”
“american medical community poured everything they got into making sure nick baumel never becomes a doctor saying that anyone w such a mindset should never be in medicine but they have not said one word against zionists in their community, instead supported them. apparently,” one peron wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Was Nick Baumel suspended? What we know
On Reddit (r/medicalschool), several users said they were insiders at the Alix School of Medicine, further adding that Baumel was expelled this week. They noted that his name vanished from the official directory and email system.
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However, as of today, Mayo Clinic has not issued any public statement confirming disciplinary action, suspension, or expulsion. Multiple unverified claims on Reddit and Instagram suggest he may have been removed from the program or is facing a disciplinary committee, particularly around Match Day, but these reports remain unconfirmed by the school or official sources.
X's AI chatbot, Grok, wrote: “No, there's no confirmation or public report that Nick Baumel, the fourth-year Mayo Clinic medical student behind the viral misogynistic videos, has been kicked out or expelled. He deleted his social accounts amid backlash, Mayo is aware but hasn't commented or announced any action as of today. Lots of calls for it online, but nothing official yet.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More