Charlie Kirk's views on Iran resurface as TPUSA shares old video, ‘If you are serious about…’ | Watch

Amid the Iran conflict, Charlie Kirk’s views on the country have resurfaced. Turning Point USA shared a video of Kirk talking about Iran, with a caption including his quote, “If you are serious about actually protecting human rights, you should want to make Iran Western again.” Charlie Kirk's views on Iran resurface as TPUSA shares old video (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo) (REUTERS)

In the video, Kirk said, “How much do you actually know about Iran? Persia was a great power and then Iran took a turn for the worst. Interestingly enough, there was the Shah of Iran and then the Shah was displaced by Mossadegh. Mossadegh was democratically elected.”

“Now, to be very fair, the United States and Britain got rid of Mossadegh and then we reinstalled the Shah. Bad decision, which then led to the Iranian revolution where radical Islam took over Iran. Look at some of these pictures of what Iran used to be,” he added.

Kirk went on to praise Persians as "wonderful people,” adding that some of his closest friends are Persians.

He further said, “We should have a heart for the Persian people to try and have a better future. Regime change is very difficult to talk about. I actually don't like talking about regime change. It's very complicated, but understand that there can be brighter days ahead for the Iranian people. Just look at some of these pictures of how beautiful Iran used to be, how beautiful Tehran used to be. It's very easy to kind of sit in your Western armchair and be like, oh, Israel's terrible.”