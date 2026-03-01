Mark Driscoll at Trinity Church has responded on social media after Candace Owens posted an anonymous email alleging that Charlie Kirk called a pastor days before his murder and told him he believed he was going to get killed. While Owens did not name the pastor, Driscoll, from Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, rejected the claim in an X post. Did Charlie Kirk tell Arizona pastor he was going to ‘get killed’? Churchman responds to Candace Owens' new claims (File Photos)

Owens posted an email which read, “@Candace, the pastor at Trinity Church in Scottsdale said that Charlie Kirk called him a few days before September 10 and told him he thought he was going to get killed. He mentioned this to all of us that assisted to the urgent service made to pray for him after the incident.”

It is unclear who the sender of the email is.

Owens captioned the post, “Name redacted for obvious reasons. Charlie Kirk also told a Pastor at Trinity Church that he thought he was going to get killed. That brings the total up to 4 people that we’ve identified. This is your daily reminder that his wife initially denied this was true.”

Pastor Mark Driscoll responds Driscoll responded to Owens’ claims, dismissing them. She has already faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories about Kirk’s murder.

“Howdy @RealCandaceO, "Pastor" at Trinity Church here. This conversation never happened, and it was never said to anyone at any service, publicly or privately,” Driscoll wrote on X.

“I will be preaching today on the 9th Commandment (False Witness). Your demons already know it, but you might find it interesting,” he added.