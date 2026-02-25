Trump credits Charlie Kirk for ‘tremendous renewal’ in faith, religion in US

Donald Trump, in his "People's State of the Union" address, said on Tuesday there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity and belief in god, which he said is especially true among young people. Charlie Kirk's widow Erika was acknowledged during the State of the Union address by Trump on Tuesday (AFP and AP)

A big part of that he said has to do with Charlie Kirk, calling him a “great friend, great guy”. Track live updates from speech here

“…This is especially true among young people, and a big part of that had to do with... my great friend, Charlie Kirk, great guy, great guy. So last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin, and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs,” Trump said, then pointed towards Kirk's widow Erika.

“His wonderful wife, Erica, is with us tonight,” Trump said.

In Charlie's memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind, Trump added.