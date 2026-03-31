Candace Owens row: Jessica Reed Kraus flags ‘factual errors’ in Andrew Kolvet, Erika Kirk claims
A controversy has surfaced as Jessica Reed Kraus accuses Candace Owens of presenting inaccurate timelines involving Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk.
A fresh controversy has erupted online after influencer Jessica Reed Kraus accused podcaster Candace Owens of presenting “factual errors” in a timeline involving Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk.
On March 29, Kraus made a post where she claimed that the timetable was "filled with factual errors." Kraus argued that publicly available flight data contradicts key elements of the timeline presented. She provided what she called a "flight manifest" as evidence for her claims.
Read more: Candace Owens laughs off Kash Patel email hack 'mastermind' claims
What did Kraus find in terms of evidence?
In one of her podcast episodes, Owens alleges a possible connection between Andrew and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika. She describes that during a travel “alone” from Santa Barbara to Scottsdale to Provo, Andrew Kolvet shared what Owens called a "tarmac hug" with Erika Kirk.
This is in relation to the travel that Andrew made with his wife to meet Erika after Charlie was assassinated on September 10.
Kraus took up the issue and pointed to specific travel records that she says do not align with the sequence of events described in Owens’ commentary. These records, she claims, indicate discrepancies in dates and locations tied to Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk, undermining the credibility of the Owens' narrative.
She said, “Candace devoted a whole show to an imagined ‘tarmac hug’ to insinuate some kind of scheming, romantic plot between Andrew Kolvet and Erika.”
Kraus claims that Andrew did not travel alone and made no stops in Scottsdale. According to her, Andrew and his spouse departed Santa Barbara at 2:30 p.m. PDT and took a direct flight to Provo, arriving at 4:58 p.m. MDT.
She claimed that as soon as they landed, they proceeded directly to a hospital where they met a group that included Erika Kirk. Kraus also stated that Owens's description of the plane did not correspond to the real plane in use.
Read more: Candace Owens revives conflict with Erika Kirk over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio
Kraus calls out Owens' personal life
Kraus has publicly criticized Owens' podcast and her informal probe into the assassination of Charlie Kirk on her Substack page.
In her latest post, Kraus also raised a different matter pertaining to Owens' private life. She stated that George Farmer, Owens' husband, had previously been involved in a DUI.
Farmer battled alcoholism and was once arrested, according to Kraus. Additionally, she asserted that he left the scene and that the case's specifics did not come out to the public due to ties to local police enforcement.
However, these are just claims Kraus made and it cannot be verified that the time by HT.com
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More