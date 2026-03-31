Candace Owens row: Jessica Reed Kraus flags ‘factual errors’ in Andrew Kolvet, Erika Kirk claims

A fresh controversy has erupted online after influencer Jessica Reed Kraus accused podcaster Candace Owens of presenting “factual errors” in a timeline involving Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk. A controversy has surfaced as Jessica Reed Kraus accuses Candace Owens of presenting inaccurate timelines involving Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk. (X/@GeneralMCNews And Jessica Reed Kraus Instagram)

On March 29, Kraus made a post where she claimed that the timetable was "filled with factual errors." Kraus argued that publicly available flight data contradicts key elements of the timeline presented. She provided what she called a "flight manifest" as evidence for her claims.

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What did Kraus find in terms of evidence? In one of her podcast episodes, Owens alleges a possible connection between Andrew and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika. She describes that during a travel “alone” from Santa Barbara to Scottsdale to Provo, Andrew Kolvet shared what Owens called a "tarmac hug" with Erika Kirk.

This is in relation to the travel that Andrew made with his wife to meet Erika after Charlie was assassinated on September 10.

Kraus took up the issue and pointed to specific travel records that she says do not align with the sequence of events described in Owens’ commentary. These records, she claims, indicate discrepancies in dates and locations tied to Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk, undermining the credibility of the Owens' narrative.

She said, “Candace devoted a whole show to an imagined ‘tarmac hug’ to insinuate some kind of scheming, romantic plot between Andrew Kolvet and Erika.”

Kraus claims that Andrew did not travel alone and made no stops in Scottsdale. According to her, Andrew and his spouse departed Santa Barbara at 2:30 p.m. PDT and took a direct flight to Provo, arriving at 4:58 p.m. MDT.

She claimed that as soon as they landed, they proceeded directly to a hospital where they met a group that included Erika Kirk. Kraus also stated that Owens's description of the plane did not correspond to the real plane in use.