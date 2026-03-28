Candace Owens laughs off Kash Patel email hack 'mastermind' claims; 'sounds like another Alexis Wilkins chapter...'
In response to a cyberattack on Kash Patel, Candace Owens dismisses allegations tying her to the breach, referencing Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.
Podcaster Candace Owens has dismissed viral claims linking her to the hacking of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email. Owens mocked the allegations and referenced Patel's girlfriend saying it was “another Alexis Wilkins chapter” amid the recent online controversy.
The reaction comes after US authorities confirmed that Patel’s personal email account was compromised in a cyberattack linked to an Iran-affiliated hacking group, which later published alleged personal data and photos.
Read more: Candace Owens responds to Joe Kent leak row with Andrew Kolvet allegations
Spread of misinformation as the hack is confirmed
According to the FBI, the breach affected only Patel's personal email account. Per the FBI, Patel's governmental email account remained safe as investigators confirmed that no classified systems were affected.
The Iran-linked group known as “Handala Hack Team” claimed responsibility for the hack. Multiple news sources, like Reuters, reported that the gang was posting Patel's personal information and old images on its website.
However, as details of the hack emerged, social media platforms saw a surge in speculative and unverified claims about who might be behind the incident. A few of these falsely implicated public figures, like Owens.
This is a common pattern in high-profile cyber incidents. Owens replied to one such claim and wrote, “The reaction comes after US authorities confirmed that Patel’s personal email account was compromised in a cyberattack linked to an Iran-affiliated hacking group, which later published alleged personal data and photos.”
Why did Owens reference Alexis Wilkins?
Owens' comment about Alexis Wilkins highlights the current issue regarding Patel's girlfriend, who has been the focus of several internet conspiracy theories lately.
Wilkins claimed she is being targeted for a foreign influence operation designed to carry out "coordinated operations" against the Trump administration. The Country singer has previously lashed out at a string of MAGA figures, including right-wing broadcaster Candace Owens, in relation to her claims, which the Daily Beast has labelled as a conspiracy theory.
In a 13-part X post on Tuesday, Wilkins cited Owens' claims of Israel's involvement in the assassination of Charlie Kirk as one of the “MAGA fracture points.”
The long-form post on X from Wilkins was a collection of evidence that she gathered supporting her claims that “a foreign-linked influence network” had been working to undermine the Trump administration for 22 months.
Read more: Candace Owens rips ‘shameful’ Trump over Joe Kent's resignation as MTG warns…
Patel's brag about curbing the Handala Hack Team
In the "ongoing effort to disrupt hacking and transnational repression schemes conducted by" Iranian intelligence, the Justice Department and Patel bragged last week that they had taken control of the Handala Hack Team's web domains.
Patel said in a statement, “We took down four of their operation's pillars and we're not done. This FBI will hunt down every actor behind these cowardly death threats and cyberattacks and will bring the full force of American law enforcement down on them.”
The recent hack of Patel's personal email was a reply to these boasts. In their post on Friday about hacking Patel on the archived version of their website, where Patel's details were exposed, the group referenced the domain seizure.
The post read, “While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.”
They further added, “Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More