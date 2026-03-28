Candace Owens laughs off Kash Patel email hack 'mastermind' claims; 'sounds like another Alexis Wilkins chapter...'

Podcaster Candace Owens has dismissed viral claims linking her to the hacking of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email. Owens mocked the allegations and referenced Patel's girlfriend saying it was “another Alexis Wilkins chapter” amid the recent online controversy. In response to a cyberattack on Kash Patel, Candace Owens dismisses allegations tying her to the breach referencing Wilkins claims of foreign interference. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

The reaction comes after US authorities confirmed that Patel’s personal email account was compromised in a cyberattack linked to an Iran-affiliated hacking group, which later published alleged personal data and photos.

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Spread of misinformation as the hack is confirmed According to the FBI, the breach affected only Patel's personal email account. Per the FBI, Patel's governmental email account remained safe as investigators confirmed that no classified systems were affected.

The Iran-linked group known as “Handala Hack Team” claimed responsibility for the hack. Multiple news sources, like Reuters, reported that the gang was posting Patel's personal information and old images on its website.

However, as details of the hack emerged, social media platforms saw a surge in speculative and unverified claims about who might be behind the incident. A few of these falsely implicated public figures, like Owens.

This is a common pattern in high-profile cyber incidents. Owens replied to one such claim and wrote, “The reaction comes after US authorities confirmed that Patel’s personal email account was compromised in a cyberattack linked to an Iran-affiliated hacking group, which later published alleged personal data and photos.”