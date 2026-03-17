Candace Owens rips ‘shameful’ Trump over Joe Kent's resignation; MTG warns ‘they are going to…’
Candace Owens praised Joe Kent's resignation from the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, calling him a hero.
Candace Owens, the American commentator and author, lauded Joe Kent's resignation as the director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center in protest against the Iran war.
Calling Kent “an American hero, patriot and veteran,” she stated in a post on X that “Trump is a shameful President.”
“May American troops take his lead and look into conscientious objection to Bibi’s Red Heifer War. Goyim stand down,” she added.
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MTG issues major warning after Joe Kent's resignation
Reacting to the announcement, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that Kent is a “great American hero,” but warned that Trump administration is “going to lie about Joe Kent and try to discredit him.”
“They are going to lie about Joe Kent and try to discredit him. Do not believe the lies! Joe Kent is a great American hero deployed 11 times and a Gold Star Husband! He’s right!,” she wrote on X.
Joe Kent's resignation letter to Trump
Joe Kent, a former U.S. Army Ranger with 11 combat tours under his belt, whose first spouse was killed in action in Syria in 2019, stated in his resignation letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran "posed no imminent threat" to the United States.
“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent stated. “Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”
Kent attributed the blame to "high-ranking Israeli officials" and prominent members of the American media for orchestrating a “misinformation campaign” that completely undermined your America First agenda and fostered pro-war sentiments to promote a conflict with Iran.
“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory,” Kent said. “This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More