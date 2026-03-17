Candace Owens rips ‘shameful’ Trump over Joe Kent's resignation; MTG warns ‘they are going to…’

“May American troops take his lead and look into conscientious objection to Bibi’s Red Heifer War. Goyim stand down,” she added.

Candace Owens , the American commentator and author, lauded Joe Kent's resignation as the director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center in protest against the Iran war.

MTG issues major warning after Joe Kent's resignation Reacting to the announcement, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that Kent is a “great American hero,” but warned that Trump administration is “going to lie about Joe Kent and try to discredit him.”

“They are going to lie about Joe Kent and try to discredit him. Do not believe the lies! Joe Kent is a great American hero deployed 11 times and a Gold Star Husband! He’s right!,” she wrote on X.

Joe Kent's resignation letter to Trump Joe Kent, a former U.S. Army Ranger with 11 combat tours under his belt, whose first spouse was killed in action in Syria in 2019, stated in his resignation letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran "posed no imminent threat" to the United States.

“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent stated. “Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

Kent attributed the blame to "high-ranking Israeli officials" and prominent members of the American media for orchestrating a “misinformation campaign” that completely undermined your America First agenda and fostered pro-war sentiments to promote a conflict with Iran.

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory,” Kent said. “This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women."