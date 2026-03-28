Kash Patel shares new update amid massive Handala email hack; 'big breakthrough'

FBI Director Kash Patel has become the target of a cyberattack. On Friday, an Iran-linked hacker group took away the access of his email account, sharing private content photos and documents online, according to Reuters. A decades-old Houston double murder case sees a 'breakthrough' as a suspect is identified and charged (AFP)

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

Meanwhile, amid this controversy, Patel had also shared an important update on a long-running criminal case.

As a major breakthrough has been made in one of Houston’s very old cases. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and police updates, a suspect has now been identified and charged in the 1990 killings of Cheryl Henry and Garland Andrew Atkinson, also known as Andy bringing new hope to a case that has remained unsolved for decades.

Kash Patel shares the update The development was also highlighted by Kash Patel on X, who pointed to the role of a recent tip in solving the case.

He wrote: “Breakthrough in a nearly 40 year unsolved case… based on a tip from 2025, @FBIOmaha Lincoln RA and @FBIHouston just identified and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for the 1990 double homicide of Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson in Houston. Outstanding work.”