Kash Patel shares new update amid massive Handala email hack; 'big breakthrough'
A suspect has been arrested in a nearly 40-year-old Houston murder case.
FBI Director Kash Patel has become the target of a cyberattack. On Friday, an Iran-linked hacker group took away the access of his email account, sharing private content photos and documents online, according to Reuters.
On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."
Meanwhile, amid this controversy, Patel had also shared an important update on a long-running criminal case.
As a major breakthrough has been made in one of Houston’s very old cases. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and police updates, a suspect has now been identified and charged in the 1990 killings of Cheryl Henry and Garland Andrew Atkinson, also known as Andy bringing new hope to a case that has remained unsolved for decades.
Kash Patel shares the update
The development was also highlighted by Kash Patel on X, who pointed to the role of a recent tip in solving the case.
He wrote: “Breakthrough in a nearly 40 year unsolved case… based on a tip from 2025, @FBIOmaha Lincoln RA and @FBIHouston just identified and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for the 1990 double homicide of Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson in Houston. Outstanding work.”
Suspect identified and charged
According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Floyd William Parrott who is 64 has been charged with capital murder based on a tip which was received in 2025.
Authorities said he was arrested on Wednesday in Lincoln in Nebraska and is now waiting to be taken to Harris County jail in Texas.
“Our prosecutors, working with the HPD and FBI, have pursued this investigation with relentless and dogged determination. They have worked hundreds of leads, facing dead ends and plenty of frustration. But, they never gave up on Cheryl and Andy,” authorities said in a press release.
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What happened in 1990?
The case is from August 1990 when Cheryl Henry who was 22 and Andy Atkinson who was 21 went out together in Houston.
On August 23, a security guard on routine patrol noticed a car that had been parked for a long time. When the guard approached and he found an unresponsive woman inside. Police were called and later found an unresponsive man nearby.
According to police, both victims had been stabbed in the throat. Andy was found tied to a tree, while Cheryl’s body was located about 100 yards away. Authorities also confirmed that Cheryl had been sexually assaulted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More