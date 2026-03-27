Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bastrop Home depot shooting: 5 things to know about suspect Kobe Lee Mosser and parking lot incident

    Police arrest suspect after chaotic shooting at Texas Home Depot parking lot

    Published on: Mar 27, 2026 6:56 AM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A shooting broke out in a Home Depot parking lot in Bastrop in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Bastrop Police Department said in an update that a suspect is in custody. Here are the five things to know about the suspect and the incident:

    A shooting at a Texas Home Depot caused panic but no one was hurt (Getty Images via AFP/ representative image)
    A shooting at a Texas Home Depot caused panic but no one was hurt (Getty Images via AFP/ representative image)

    A 25-year-old man has been identified as the suspect

    Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kobe Lee Mosser. According to the Bastrop Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Hunters Crossing Boulevard around 3:49pm after reports of an active shooter. Deputies from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies also arrived at the scene.

    Mosser fired an AR-15-style rifle

    According to the police chief, early information shows that Mosser drove into the parking lot and started shooting with an AR-15-style rifle “indiscriminately.” At one point, he got out of his vehicle and continued firing.

    Investigators believe several vehicles were hit but the full extent of the damage and how it may have affected families nearby is still being looked into.

    Also Read: Ocean County Mall: Shooting reported at Hooper Ave, Toms River; first details

    He was taken into custody quickly

    Even though the situation was chaotic, it was controlled quickly. Officer James Hill was the first to reach the scene and took Mosser into custody right away without any trouble, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

    The police chief praised the response by calling it "rapid, coordinated, and professional."

    No injuries reported

    Despite the scale of the shooting, no injuries were reported. "No injuries have been reported," the police chief said, adding that authorities are "extremely thankful" that no one was hurt.

    Witnesses described the panic

    Cody Wilkinson, who had been shopping at the store earlier in the day, told CBS Austin that a friend of his was present during the shooting. "I had a buddy that was there, and he said people were screaming, people were running, and it was chaos," Wilkinson said.

    He added that the incident felt personal. "It's scary 'cause I'll be an expecting dad soon. So to bring a son into this, man, it's just like anything could happen at any moment," he said.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Bastrop Home Depot Shooting: 5 Things To Know About Suspect Kobe Lee Mosser And Parking Lot Incident
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes