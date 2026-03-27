Bastrop Home depot shooting: 5 things to know about suspect Kobe Lee Mosser and parking lot incident

A shooting broke out in a Home Depot parking lot in Bastrop in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Bastrop Police Department said in an update that a suspect is in custody. Here are the five things to know about the suspect and the incident: A shooting at a Texas Home Depot caused panic but no one was hurt (Getty Images via AFP/ representative image)

A 25-year-old man has been identified as the suspect Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kobe Lee Mosser. According to the Bastrop Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Hunters Crossing Boulevard around 3:49pm after reports of an active shooter. Deputies from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies also arrived at the scene.

Mosser fired an AR-15-style rifle According to the police chief, early information shows that Mosser drove into the parking lot and started shooting with an AR-15-style rifle “indiscriminately.” At one point, he got out of his vehicle and continued firing.

Investigators believe several vehicles were hit but the full extent of the damage and how it may have affected families nearby is still being looked into.

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He was taken into custody quickly Even though the situation was chaotic, it was controlled quickly. Officer James Hill was the first to reach the scene and took Mosser into custody right away without any trouble, according to the Bastrop Police Department.

The police chief praised the response by calling it "rapid, coordinated, and professional."

No injuries reported Despite the scale of the shooting, no injuries were reported. "No injuries have been reported," the police chief said, adding that authorities are "extremely thankful" that no one was hurt.

Witnesses described the panic Cody Wilkinson, who had been shopping at the store earlier in the day, told CBS Austin that a friend of his was present during the shooting. "I had a buddy that was there, and he said people were screaming, people were running, and it was chaos," Wilkinson said.

He added that the incident felt personal. "It's scary 'cause I'll be an expecting dad soon. So to bring a son into this, man, it's just like anything could happen at any moment," he said.