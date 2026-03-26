Ocean County Mall: Shooting reported at Hooper Ave, Toms River; first details

A shooting was reported at Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey on Wednesday, with reports indicating that a 17-year-old had been shot. Several scanner reports indicated that the shooting incident had taken place near Applebee's at the mall. A shooting was reported near Applebee's at the Ocean County Mall in New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Reports of a 17-year-old shot in the area of the Ocean County Mall near Applebee’s,” a scanner report read. It noted that there was heavy police presence in the area.

A local report indicated the suspect is a ‘Black male wearing a hoodie and jeans’ and is believed to have fled in a grey sedan. Further details were added in scanner reports. One report claimed that a BB Gun was used. Meanwhile, a scanner report indicated that the vehicle might have been Grey or silver Mercedes-Benz and could have been intended to be a getaway vehicle. This was reportedly seen heading towards Route 37. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

The Toms River Police Department is yet to officially issue a statement on the incident. As per the social media page of Ocean County Mall, it is closed at the time of writing.

Ocean County Mall: Shooting report sparks fears Several people reacted to the news of the shooting reports at the New Jersey mall. “Wth… is anywhere safe in this world anymore??,” one person asked. Another chipped in, saying “My friends and I just left there an hour ago omg!!.”

Also Read | Bastrop: Police say ‘suspect in custody’ as mass shooting is averted near Hunters Crossing Home Depot

Yet another added “NOBODY SHOULD BE CARRYING A GUN EXCEPT LAW ENFORCEMENT!! End of story!!”.

A local news page shared the scanner call indicating law enforcement response in the area.