Bastrop Home Depot shooting: Police say ‘suspect in custody’ near Hunters Crossing outlet; details emerge
A shooting near a Home Depot near Hunters Crossing in Bastrop, Texas left a suspect in custody, police confirmed Wednesday afternoon amid active shooter claims.
A shooting took place near the Hunters Crossing Home Depot outlet in Bastrop, Bastrop County Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Bastrop Police Department said in an update that a suspect is in custody. No injuries have been reported, so far.
The PD provided the update amid reports that an active shooter was present at the Home Depot. Residents have been asked to avoid the area. As of now, it is unclear if the scene continues to be active.
“SUSPECT is in custody. Large police presence in the area of 112 Hunters Crossing Blvd. More information to follow. Please avoid the area, if possible,” the update from Bastrop PD read.
The Hunters Crossing Home Depot is located at 112 Hunters Crossing Blvd in a commercial area off State Highway 71.
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More