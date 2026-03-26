Bastrop Home Depot shooting: Police say ‘suspect in custody’ near Hunters Crossing outlet; details emerge

A shooting took place near the Hunters Crossing Home Depot outlet in Bastrop, Bastrop County Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Bastrop Police Department said in an update that a suspect is in custody. No injuries have been reported, so far. Representational. (Unsplash)

The PD provided the update amid reports that an active shooter was present at the Home Depot. Residents have been asked to avoid the area. As of now, it is unclear if the scene continues to be active.

“SUSPECT is in custody. Large police presence in the area of 112 Hunters Crossing Blvd. More information to follow. Please avoid the area, if possible,” the update from Bastrop PD read.