Iran says it ‘targeted’ F-18 fighter jet, releases video; US Central Command rejects claim
Iran's Press TV released an alleged video proof of the IRGC's claim.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed they had “successfully targeted” a US F-18 fighter jet.
Iran's Press TV also released an alleged video proof of the IRGC's claim. “Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet,” Press TV said in a post on X. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.
However, the US Central Command rejected the IRGC's claim, saying no fighter jet had been shot down by Iran.
“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X.
Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal
This came hours after Iran dismissed the US proposal to end the conflict, and continued to strike Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Israel had earlier launched strikes on Tehran, with the US also deploying paratroopers and more Marines to the region, the Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, following Iran's negative response to the proposal, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that US President Donald Trump “does not bluff and is prepared to unleash hell” if Tehran fails to accept its defeat.
Leavitt further said that if US and Iran negotiations don't pan out, Trump “will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” AP reported.
More US troops deployed to Middle East
Meanwhile, the US has planned to send at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to the AP report, which cited three officials in the know.
The Pentagon is also in the process of sending 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region. The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested area to secure key areas and bases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More