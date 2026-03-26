Iran says it ‘targeted’ F-18 fighter jet, releases video; US Central Command rejects claim

Iran's Press TV also released an alleged video proof of the IRGC's claim. “Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet,” Press TV said in a post on X. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command said in a post on X.

However, the US Central Command rejected the IRGC's claim, saying no fighter jet had been shot down by Iran.

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal

This came hours after Iran dismissed the US proposal to end the conflict, and continued to strike Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Israel had earlier launched strikes on Tehran, with the US also deploying paratroopers and more Marines to the region, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, following Iran's negative response to the proposal, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that US President Donald Trump “does not bluff and is prepared to unleash hell” if Tehran fails to accept its defeat.

Leavitt further said that if US and Iran negotiations don't pan out, Trump “will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” AP reported.

More US troops deployed to Middle East Meanwhile, the US has planned to send at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to the AP report, which cited three officials in the know.

The Pentagon is also in the process of sending 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region. The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested area to secure key areas and bases.