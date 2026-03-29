Candace Owens revives conflict with Erika Kirk over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio before death: ‘Release the video’

In a fresh attack against Erika Kirk, Candace Owens questioned how Turning Point commenced Amfest with an alleged audio recording of Charlie Kirk expressing his desire for his wife to assume control of the organization should anything occur to him. Candace Owens questions Turning Point's handling of Charlie Kirk's alleged wish for his wife to lead the organization after his death. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, photo by Caylo Seals / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) September 10 in 2025.

AmericaFest, referred to as AMFEST, is a yearly convention organized by Turning Point USA. The inaugural AmericaFest took place in 2021 and included Donald Trump as a speaker in 2024. The 2025 edition of AmericaFest marked the first event following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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Here's what Candace Owens said “Why won’t they release the video? Surely, if they captured the audio they have the video,” Owens, the American commentator and author, said.

“The claim made is that at an Aspen retreat weeks before his death, Charlie answered a donor who asked “what would happen if you died” to which he replied that he would want Erika to take over. I would like to see the video of that,” she said in a post on X.

Commenting on her post, one user said, “Releasing the full video would settle everything instead of raising more questions around context and credibility.”

To which, Owens replied, “Precisely. It would certainly go a long way is dispelling the narrative that Erika wanted his position for herself. Seems like an easy PR win to release the footage."