Candace Owens revives conflict with Erika Kirk over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio before death: ‘Release the video’
Candace Owens challenges Turning Point USA over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio recording about his wife Erika succeeding him.
In a fresh attack against Erika Kirk, Candace Owens questioned how Turning Point commenced Amfest with an alleged audio recording of Charlie Kirk expressing his desire for his wife to assume control of the organization should anything occur to him.
Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) September 10 in 2025.
AmericaFest, referred to as AMFEST, is a yearly convention organized by Turning Point USA. The inaugural AmericaFest took place in 2021 and included Donald Trump as a speaker in 2024. The 2025 edition of AmericaFest marked the first event following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
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Here's what Candace Owens said
“Why won’t they release the video? Surely, if they captured the audio they have the video,” Owens, the American commentator and author, said.
“The claim made is that at an Aspen retreat weeks before his death, Charlie answered a donor who asked “what would happen if you died” to which he replied that he would want Erika to take over. I would like to see the video of that,” she said in a post on X.
Commenting on her post, one user said, “Releasing the full video would settle everything instead of raising more questions around context and credibility.”
To which, Owens replied, “Precisely. It would certainly go a long way is dispelling the narrative that Erika wanted his position for herself. Seems like an easy PR win to release the footage."
Candace Owens vs Erika Kirk
Owens has reignited her conflict with Turning Point USA CEO Erika , prompting fresh inquiries regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband.
Owens and Erika had reached an agreement late last year to cease their public disagreements after they clashed over Owens' remarks concerning the shooting. At that time, Erika implored Owens to refrain from her conjectures, stating that it could potentially disrupt the criminal proceedings against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused in the homicide.
Earlier, in her podcast episode, Owens stated that the ceasefire had been breached before making new allegations against Erika. She expressed skepticism regarding the “alibi” that Erika presented for September 8, which was two days before the shooting, and stated that she did not completely trust it.
Owens asserted that her uncertainties arose from the circumstance that Charlie Kirk's contact name was obscured in the communications that were shared.
“Justin Streiff of TPUSA provided a conversation to Candace where Erika and Charlie were allegedly talking about what she was going to make for dinner at the time Mitch Snow says he allegedly saw her at the Fort Huachuca hotel lobby,” stated the person who shared Owens’ clip.
Owens proposed that the timing of these occurrences was important and possibly connected to the assassination.
At the AmFest event, Kirk seemed to indirectly criticize Owens' theories by mentioning that Egypt was not included in the list of donor countries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More