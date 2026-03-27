Laura Loomer's shocking claim about Erika Kirk's TPUSA amid Joe Kent testimony row; 'will never get justice for Charlie'
Laura Loomer claimed that Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA was reaping the consequences of platforming people who were now trying to destroy the organization.
Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and Donald Trump loyalist, blamed Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) amid the row over Joe Kent's testimony. Kent, the former director of the US national counterterrorism center resigned from his post over the Iran war.
He recently suggested that he'd be willing to testify in Charlie Kirk's murder trial, sparking outrage amid TPUSA members. Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, was shot and killed in September 2025 while he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson and are trying him, but Kent seemed to suggest that there could have been more to Kirk's case.
Also Read | Joe Kent 'leak' row: Candace Owens responds with explosive Andrew Kolvet allegations
This gave ammunition to several people who have been trying to point to a foreign conspiracy, including Candace Owens. Loomer waded into the controversy attacking those supporting Kent's version of events, while also taking TPUSA to task for not being harsher in the past.
What Laura Loomer said about TPUSA
Loomer took to X to criticize the staff at TPUSA, which is now run by Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, following his assassination.
“The staff at Turning Point USA are finally being forced to face reality after a bombshell new report confirmed former NCTC Director Joe Kent is actually willing to take the stand in defense of Charlie Kirk's killer,” she wrote, tagging Kent.
Loomer continued “While TPUSA hosts like Blake Neff are saying they feel betrayed, I do believe this is the perfect moment for some of them to take personal accountability for originally platforming the exact same Jew obsessed, Islamic-sympathizing grifters who have hijacked their movement and are now trying to destroy TPUSA with lies.” She further added "Neff claims he is "fed up" with the vile conspiracy theories protecting his friend's assassin, yet he is entirely too cowardly to call out his own former boss and frequent TPUSA event speaker Tucker Carlson for pushing this exact same garbage!".
Turning the conversation towards Kirk, Loomer wrote “We will never get true justice for Charlie Kirk and we will never defeat the radical left as long as people who claim to be friends with Charlie Kirk refuse to expose the people who are truly responsible for injecting this fringe kookery into the MAGA movement.”
"When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas," she concluded. Loomer's post saw mixed reactions. Among detractors, one said “Joe Kent is right and have more courage than you all.” Yet another expressing partial agreement noted about Kent “He is a total nut job. How did he ever rise to the positions he held??”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More