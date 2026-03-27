Laura Loomer's shocking claim about Erika Kirk's TPUSA amid Joe Kent testimony row; 'will never get justice for Charlie'

Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and Donald Trump loyalist, blamed Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) amid the row over Joe Kent's testimony. Kent, the former director of the US national counterterrorism center resigned from his post over the Iran war. Political activist Laura Loomer called out TPUSA amid the Joe Kent testimony row. (AFP)

He recently suggested that he'd be willing to testify in Charlie Kirk's murder trial, sparking outrage amid TPUSA members. Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, was shot and killed in September 2025 while he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson and are trying him, but Kent seemed to suggest that there could have been more to Kirk's case.

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This gave ammunition to several people who have been trying to point to a foreign conspiracy, including Candace Owens. Loomer waded into the controversy attacking those supporting Kent's version of events, while also taking TPUSA to task for not being harsher in the past.

What Laura Loomer said about TPUSA Loomer took to X to criticize the staff at TPUSA, which is now run by Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, following his assassination.

“The staff at Turning Point USA are finally being forced to face reality after a bombshell new report confirmed former NCTC Director Joe Kent is actually willing to take the stand in defense of Charlie Kirk's killer,” she wrote, tagging Kent.

Loomer continued “While TPUSA hosts like Blake Neff are saying they feel betrayed, I do believe this is the perfect moment for some of them to take personal accountability for originally platforming the exact same Jew obsessed, Islamic-sympathizing grifters who have hijacked their movement and are now trying to destroy TPUSA with lies.” She further added "Neff claims he is "fed up" with the vile conspiracy theories protecting his friend's assassin, yet he is entirely too cowardly to call out his own former boss and frequent TPUSA event speaker Tucker Carlson for pushing this exact same garbage!".