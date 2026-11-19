MCG orders inspection of all water boosting stations, water quality checks in schools
Engineering officials have been asked to pay attention to hygiene, cleaning and general maintenance, and not to allow negligence in the upkeep of boosting facilities
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has ordered inspection of all water boosting stations under its jurisdiction to improve the city’s water supply system, officials said on Wednesday.
Municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj has directed engineering officials to inspect the stations at the earliest and check the condition of the infrastructure, including chlorination arrangements, cleanliness and maintenance. Officials have also been asked to take corrective measures within stipulated timelines wherever deficiencies are found.
The directions come amid the need to prevent contamination and ensure that treated water reaches households safely, officials added. Boosting stations play a key role in maintaining pressure and distributing water across residential areas, making their upkeep and sanitation essential for the city’s supply network.
The commissioner has specifically stressed the need to ensure proper chlorination at every boosting station. Engineering officials have been asked to pay attention to hygiene, cleaning and general maintenance, and not to allow negligence in the upkeep of these facilities.
Further, MCG has asked officials to collect drinking water samples from schools across the city and get them tested to assess water quality.
“The exercise is aimed at ensuring students have access to safe drinking water and that any contamination or quality-related concerns are identified in time,” the commissioner said.
Officials have been instructed to coordinate the sampling process and ensure that the results are examined so that corrective action can be taken wherever required.
Dr Pankaj said providing clean and safe drinking water to residents and students was among the civic body’s priorities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.