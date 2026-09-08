Video: Injured leopard attacks forest official during rescue operation in Karnataka

An injured leopard attacked a forest official during a rescue operation in Karnataka's Davangere after the animal was hit by a car on a highway. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the leopard suddenly lunging at an official as forest department personnel were attempting to secure it. The leopard is currently undergoing treatment. (X/@vivekrajliwal)

The leopard was found lying injured on the highway following the collision. The forest department subsequently sent a team to the spot to rescue the animal and take it for medical treatment. Officials tranquillised the leopard before attempting to secure it. However, the sedative had apparently not taken full effect when the animal suddenly sprang towards one of the rescuers.

In the video, the leopard can be seen lunging at the official and bringing him to the ground. His colleagues immediately rushed to his aid and used a stick to distract the animal. The official then managed to get back on his feet as the leopard moved away from the group.

The injured animal subsequently crawled towards a grassy area beside the highway, where the officials continued their efforts to secure it.