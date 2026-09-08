Video: Injured leopard attacks forest official during rescue operation in Karnataka
The forest department sent a rescue team after the leopard was spotted lying on a highway after being hit by a car.
An injured leopard attacked a forest official during a rescue operation in Karnataka's Davangere after the animal was hit by a car on a highway. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the leopard suddenly lunging at an official as forest department personnel were attempting to secure it.
The leopard was found lying injured on the highway following the collision. The forest department subsequently sent a team to the spot to rescue the animal and take it for medical treatment. Officials tranquillised the leopard before attempting to secure it. However, the sedative had apparently not taken full effect when the animal suddenly sprang towards one of the rescuers.
In the video, the leopard can be seen lunging at the official and bringing him to the ground. His colleagues immediately rushed to his aid and used a stick to distract the animal. The official then managed to get back on his feet as the leopard moved away from the group.
The injured animal subsequently crawled towards a grassy area beside the highway, where the officials continued their efforts to secure it.
According to The Indian Express report, the forest officials eventually managed to capture the leopard and transport it to a hospital. The animal is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after being hit by the car.
(Also Read: Wild boar chases leopard away, IFS officer shares dramatic clip. Watch)
Social media reactions
The video has triggered discussions online about wildlife rescues, road safety and the impact of expanding infrastructure on animals.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Visibly it's clear animal is injured. Confusion and anxiety is therefore natural. Karnataka Forest Department is required to tranquillise and remove the animal to animal trauma center for treatment otherwise this leopard will lose its life."
"Charge the car drive his reckless driving only injured this leopard," commented another.
"This happens in rescues. And we will see these cases in increasing numbers due to human activities and infrastructure without a thought. Why can't the govt build wild -life passes/corridors at-least?" wrote a third user.
"Why these leopard encounters in India generally chaotic as shown in many videos? Is it due to lack or training, health and safety measures, or tools?" questioned one user.
"The way the driver just sped off after hitting it is the real crime here. the forest officials were literally doing their job and still got attacked. nobody talks about how these animals are forced onto highways because we bulldozed everything they had," wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More