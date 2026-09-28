800 mm crossed: UP records its rainiest year in over a decade

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 802 mm of monsoon rainfall this season, crossing the 800 mm mark for the first time in 11 years. Excess rain over the past three days pushed the state’s seasonal rainfall to 8% above normal, according to India meteorological department (IMD) data. People carry their belongings to safer places along the banks of the Ganga river as the water level rises following heavy rain in Prayagraj on Monday (PTI)

The state has received 802 mm of rainfall against the long-period average (LPA) of 742.2 mm. East UP recorded 816.5 mm against an average of 793.6 mm, a surplus of 3%, while west UP received 781.2 mm against an average of 670.2 mm, a surplus of 17%.

Wettest September in recent times

September has emerged as the wettest month for UP in recent years, with the state receiving 244.7 mm of rainfall so far, nearly double the 122.4 mm recorded in September last year. The state had received 221.4 mm in September 2024, while the figures for September 2023 and 2022 were 123 mm and 200.7 mm, respectively, IMD data showed.

The surge in monsoon activity pushed UP’s rainfall deviation from 6% below normal on September 25 to 8% above normal on Sunday.

“For the first time this monsoon season, the seasonal rainfall deviation in eastern UP became positive (+2%),” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.