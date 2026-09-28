Easy mutton, quick buck: Six goat thieves held in Lucknow

Even goat thieves have evolved, as has their modus operandi. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the latest case, the thieves had two cars, a target list and a simple routine: to drive through villages, identify goats tied outside or inside houses and return at a time they thought was right to steal them.

The Mohanlalganj police on Monday claimed to have busted the gang by arresting six men and recovering three goats, ₹3,300 allegedly earned from selling stolen goats and the two cars allegedly used in the thefts.

“The six arrested men have been identified as Chandraprakash, 33, Shubham Dhanuk, 33, Anas, 22, Vikas alias Nanhke, 27, Golu Bharti, 29, and Aman Rawat, 26,” a police release read. Police said they were produced before a court after legal formalities.

DCP South Mohd Mushtaq said the accused used the two cars to move around villages during the day and at night, scouting for goats before carrying out the theft. The stolen animals were allegedly sold through one of the accused, identified as Anas, who ran a shop, and the proceeds were subsequently divided among the members, police said.

“The arrests came during the investigation into two recent goat theft cases in the Mohanlalganj area. In the first, 13 goats were allegedly stolen after the lock of a house in Hulas Kheda was broken on September 9. In the second, three goats were allegedly taken by unidentified men travelling in a four-wheeler from Bhasanda village on September 26,” the DCP added.

Police formed three teams after the cases were registered and used CCTV footage, technical and manual evidence and local intelligence to identify the suspects, leading to their arrests on Monday.