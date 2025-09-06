Wild boar chases leopard away, IFS officer shares dramatic clip. Watch

A dramatic video of a wild boar fearlessly chasing away a leopard has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on X by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, has captured widespread attention. A leopard was chased away by a fearless wild boar in a viral video.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

(Also read: Leopard leaps at speeding bike, viral video captures chilling close call. Watch)

Sharing the video, Kaswan wrote, “This leopard just forgot what he is! Chased away by a wild boar. You never know what you may witness in the wild.”

Take a look here at the clip:

His post quickly went viral, amassing more than 51,000 views and generating lively debate among users.

Viewers react with surprise

Many were taken aback by the reversal of roles between predator and prey. One user commented that “carnivores naturally have more IQ, the leopard simply lured the herbivorous pig away from its piglets and hunted them down,” suggesting the incident might not be as simple as it appeared. Another pointed out the risks for big cats when dealing with boars, writing, “Wild boars are pretty dangerous, right? One wrong move by the predator can cause grievous injury.”

(Also read: Leopard cub goes on a car ride in Himachal, viral video melts hearts)

The video also prompted discussion about animal behaviour in such situations. A user remarked, “I think they only fear the size, except lion,” while another explained, “The boar was not afraid but confronted the leopard. Not running away makes all wild animals puzzled.”

Several viewers focused on the boar’s size and strength. One user noted, “The wild boar looks massive,” while another wrote, “That big sized boar can give a tiger a tough time, if attacked from the front. The leopard stood no chance and is lucky to escape unhurt.”