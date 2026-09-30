Jennifer Jo Cobb net worth, husband in focus as NASCAR driver ordered to pay $850K over alleged affair

Jennifer Jo Cobb, the NASCAR driver, has been ordered to $850,000 to a North Carolina woman for allegedly having an affair with her husband. NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb has been asked to pay $850K to a woman for an alleged affair with her husband. (X/@911NewsBreaks)

Cobb was sued in Davidson County for alienation of affection and criminal conversation as per court records accessed by WBTV. The woman alleged that Cobb ‘willfully, intentionally, and deliberately seduced, enticed, and alienated the affections’ of the husband for ‘several’ months leading up to their separation in 2021.

As per the complaint, the woman was happily married before the affair. She accused Cobb of calling and texting her husband while traveling to races to set up trysts for sex. According to the complaint the woman ‘suffered the loss of support, injury to [her] feelings and reputation, and had her marital relationship destroyed’ due to the affair.

Also Read | Alleigha Botner has new boyfriend? Family, parents' details shared by true crime podcaster amid Caleb Flynn trial

This has put focus on Jennifer Jo Cobb's net worth and own marriage. Here's all you need to know.

Jennifer Jo Cobb marriage: All about Eddie Troconis Cobb, 53, is married to NASCAR crew chief and former driver Eddie Troconis. The two tied the knot in 2015, but are now separated. Cobb reportedly began to date spotter Clayton Hughes when Troconis was arrested in January 2022 for assault.

Jennifer Jo Cobb net worth Cobb's net worth in 2021 was estimated to be around $3 million, as per Essentially Sports. This amount is only likely to have increased in the last three years. Cobb made a combined 265 starts in NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series between 2001 and 2024. Her best finish in either series came in the season-opening Daytona Truck Series race in 2011, where Cobb finished sixth.

Who did Cobb have an affair with? All on Clayton Hughes Hughes is a longtime NASCAR spotter and was also the victim of assault at the hands of Cobb's husband, Troconis, as per reports. Troconis was suspended from NASCAR following this incident but has since been reinstated.

As per reports from back in 2021, Troconis had attacked Hughes from an incident not related to racing. However, details of the same were not shared.

Now, while Cobb has been ordered to pay for the alleged affair with Hughes, Troconis is crew chief for Young Motorsports LLC, as per his LinkedIn.