Wells Fargo fires Cornell alum accused in 2024 gang rape case: report

Wells Fargo has reportedly fired one of the Cornell University students accused of raping an intoxicated woman in 2024. Diego Sarabia had been employed at the bank’s Charlotte, North Carolina branch since 2022. He is one of the seven Cornell University alums accused of raping the woman at a fraternity house on campus two years ago. Students walk through Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Petracca (REUTERS)

According to a TMZ report, Sarabia has lost his job as New York prosecutors reopened their investigation of the 2024 incident.

Alleged Cornell rapist loses job New York state prosecutors have reopened an investigation into the alleged 2024 gang rape at a Cornell University fraternity house, a district attorney confirmed on Monday, after a civil lawsuit filed this ​month by the alleged victim sparked renewed outrage.

In a lengthy statement, Tompkins County District Attorney ‌Matthew Van Houten confirmed that his office would present the case against seven alleged perpetrators to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Sources told TMZ that Wells Fargo’s decision to fire Sarabia was directly linked to Tompkins County DA’s announcement on Monday.

(Also read: A Snapchat post, drugging, alleged ‘gang’ rape: Inside the Cornell University sexual assault case)

Civil lawsuit against ‘Cornell 7’ The victim, identified only by the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit on September 16, saying she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house on the Ivy League campus in October 2024 after being pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

She became completely incapacitated while frat members were sexually assaulting her, the lawsuit alleges.

In her lawsuit, she alleged that Diego Sarabia, along with six other fraternity members, raped her while she tried to hide under the covers.

(Also read: Who are the ‘Cornell 7’ and where are they now? Chi Phi group texts emerge after South Park writer's claims)

Police response at the time The woman said she reported the incident to Cornell University Police on November 8, 2024.

Jane Doe claimed in her 2026 civil lawsuit that Cornell did not adequately punish the men involved, letting them go with a slap on the wrist. She claims that they were "afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays".

Prosecutors, however, say that her 2024 statement did not include allegations of forced drug use or gang rape.

"Jane Doe's sworn statement in November of 2024 did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang raped," Van Houten said in a statement on Monday.

(Also read: ‘Cornell 7’ update: Why Jane Doe's statement has become contentious after Sunny Hostin's remarks)

"On the contrary, Jane Doe's statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual."

However, he acknowledged that the “reality is that it can take years of therapy and healing for victims of sexual assaults to fully process and understand what happened to them.”

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)