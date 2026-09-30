Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘moderate’ as weather system weakens, mercury rises
An IMD official said the weather system that brought rain and cooler conditions to the National Capital Region was weakening, allowing temperatures to rise.
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated into the “moderate” category on Wednesday and temperatures started climbing as the low-pressure weather system over Uttar Pradesh began to dissipate, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The changing weather conditions are coinciding with a deterioration in air quality. Delhi’s AQI had remained in the satisfactory category for five days after windy conditions and rainfall helped wash out pollutants. But weaker rainfall activity and increasing temperatures are now being accompanied by a gradual rise in pollution levels. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 107 at 9am, a spike of over 30 points in less than 24 hours.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 22.4°C on Wednesday, 0.9°C below normal, but more than 1°C higher than Tuesday’s 21°C. The slight rise followed an unusually cold Tuesday morning, Delhi’s second-coldest September morning in 25 years, due to cloud cover and rain associated with the weather system over central Uttar Pradesh.
An IMD official said the weather system that brought rain and cooler conditions to the National Capital Region was weakening, allowing temperatures to rise.
“The low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh is weakening gradually. As the system moves away, cloud cover and rainfall activity over Delhi are reducing, allowing temperatures to rise,” the official said.
IMD has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33-35°C.
The city is expected to remain largely dry over the next few days, with daytime temperatures rising further. IMD’s forecast indicates maximum temperatures around 34°C on October 1 and 2, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 24°C.
The IMD has forecast mainly clear conditions through the weekend, with no significant rain expected in Delhi-NCR.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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