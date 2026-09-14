FIBA Women's World Cup prize money and payout: How much does Team USA earn after beating France?

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is among the most prestigious tournaments in international basketball, but its financial rewards are not as clearly defined as the prize money offered at many other major sporting events. FIBA has not announced a specific cash prize for the team that wins the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup. (REUTERS)

This has become a major point of interest as Team USA secured the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup title with a dominant 97-79 victory over France in the final.

FIBA has not announced a specific cash prize for the team that wins the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup.

Unlike major tennis, golf or soccer tournaments, there is no publicly confirmed championship purse that would be awarded to the winning team and divided among its players.

The biggest reward for winning the tournament remains the world championship title, the trophy and the recognition that comes with being crowned the best team in international basketball.

Any additional financial compensation for Team USA players would likely depend on separate arrangements made by USA Basketball rather than a publicly disclosed prize payment from FIBA.