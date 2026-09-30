'Lemon ₹850/kg, tomato ₹680/kg': Man compares India and Norway vegetable prices, asks 'are we failing our farmers?'

An Indian living in Norway has sparked a discussion after highlighting the stark difference in vegetable prices between Norway and India. Taking to X, the man, identified as Vinod, shared a video showing the prices of several vegetables at a Norwegian store and compared them with what consumers typically pay in Indian metros. The post quickly drew reactions, with users offering different explanations for the price gap. (X/@turiyatman)

“Even after living in Norway for years, it still surprises me every time I visit the butikk,” Vinod wrote in the caption of the post, before revealing the high prices of some vegetables, including lemons, tomatoes and cucumber.

“These are the daily prices of groceries: Organic lemon: ₹850/kg, tomato: ₹680/kg, cucumber: ₹300 each,” he shared.

The man then compared these prices with what he said are typical prices in Indian metros, where lemons can cost around ₹90 - ₹110 per kilogram, tomatoes ₹60 - ₹80 per kilogram and cucumbers ₹20 - ₹30 each, depending on quality.

“It’s 8 times cheaper than Norway, but salaries aren’t 8 times higher in Norway - not even close. Still, we complain as always,” he wrote.

However, rather than simply comparing the cost of groceries, Vinod used the difference to raise questions about whether Indian farmers receive a fair price for their produce. “It’s not about Norway’s cost structure, salaries, imports and so on… it just makes me wonder if we’re paying our farmers fair price, enough for their hard work in India,” he wrote, asking users whether India is “failing our farmers”.