Indian shares Norway taxi bill of ₹9,580: 'I've had much more affordable rides in India'

An Indian traveller's taxi ride in Norway has sparked a discussion online after he shared a bill of nearly ₹10,000 for a 22-minute journey. The ride covered 29 km and, according to the traveller, was smooth and comfortable. Indian traveller shares Norway taxi fare online. (Representational image generated using AI)

Sharing the experience on X, user Vinod compared the fare with taxi and Uber rides in India, saying they are significantly more affordable. His post has since prompted users to discuss the differences in wages, living costs and service standards between the two countries.

Norway taxi ride costs ₹ 9,580 The X user shared details of his taxi ride, writing, "Sharing my today's taxi ride experience in Norway. 22 minutes. 29 km. Smooth ride and a great experience. The bill? 934 NOK, roughly ₹9,580. There are a few things India does far better than Norway... this is one of them."

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He added, "I've had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper."

The post quickly drew reactions from users, with several pointing out that comparing prices between India and Norway without considering differences in income and purchasing power may not give the complete picture.

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