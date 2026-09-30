New phase of public life, says SP’s Rajya Sabha candidate Dhanraj Nathwani
Dhanraj’s father His father, Parimal Nathwani, is currently serving his fourth term as a Rajya Sabha member representing Jharkhand.
Dhanraj Nathwani, a senior Reliance executive, sports administrator, and wildlife enthusiast from Gujarat, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday as the Samajwadi Party candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.
His father, Parimal Nathwani, is currently serving his fourth term as a Rajya Sabha member representing Jharkhand.
Dhanraj, 40, filed his nomination papers Wednesday in the presence of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
Voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for October 16.
Dhanraj thanked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for nominating him as SP candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, he said. He called it a “new phase of public life.”
Dhanraj has spent over two decades with the Reliance Group, where he is currently a director of Reliance Corporate IT Park Ltd. His executive portfolio spans corporate affairs, finance, procurement, human resources, and corporate social responsibility. He has also overseen Reliance’s operations in Gujarat, including its flagship Jamnagar refinery.
He also serves as president of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and was involved in developing the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He has also headed the Gujarat State Football Association.
He has also served on the governing body of the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation and the Gujarat State Board for Wildlife.
His father, Parimal Nathwani, who is director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Ltd, has been a member of the Upper House since 2008, having previously represented Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More