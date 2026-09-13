Fans furious over Caitlin Clark's role in Team USA as Chelsea Gray, Kara Lawson face backlash; ‘gets looked off’

Team USA cruised past Spain to reach the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, where they will face a familiar opponent in France, the same team they met in the 2024 Olympic final. Some fans claimed that Caitlin Clark was not being involved enough in Team USA's offensive plays, (REUTERS) Although Kara Lawson's team secured a 76-66 victory in the semifinal, the contest remained closely contested through three quarters, with the two sides level heading into the final period. However, Team USA took control in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points while limiting Spain to a single-digit total to pull away and secure their place in the final. Fans question Kara Lawson's rotation Despite the victory, several fans expressed frustration over Lawson's management of Team USA's rotation, particularly when it came to Caitlin Clark's playing time. One fan highlighted the rotation involving Chelsea Gray and wrote, “This is the second time that Kara Lawson has subbed out Chelsea Gray and her sub was not Caitlin Clark… What am I missing here? Why are we playing without a point guard?”

Another user added, “Some of these combinations don’t make sense.” One user sarcastically commented, “Maybe she plans to play Caitlin a lot in the second half? Lol” Gray played more than 21 minutes and finished with five points, along with two assists and two rebounds. She also committed two turnovers. Also read | Team USA starters face blunt WNBA expert assessment as fans left frustrated amid narrow Italy escape; ‘This is a MESS’ Meanwhile, Clark played nearly 17 minutes and recorded one point, one assist and one rebound. Another X account expressed frustration with Gray's role, writing, “Playing Chelsea Gray is going to cost the USA the gold!!!” Fans claim Clark is being overlooked Some fans also claimed that Caitlin Clark was not being involved enough in Team USA's offensive plays, with several supporters alleging that certain teammates were not looking to pass her the ball. One user tweeted, “Stop putting Jackie, copper, or Chelsea gray on the court with Caitlin . They don’t pass to her” The same account added, “Does Kara Lawson not see Jackie Young won’t pass to Caitlin Clark ?” Another user shared a clip from the game involving Jackie Young, who appeared to advance the attack without passing to Clark, who was standing open. Young instead changed her direction and passed the ball to Breanna Stewart.