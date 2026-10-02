The Indian groom is no longer simply choosing one sherwani for his wedding day. From mehndi and sangeet looks to the wedding, after-party and celebrations beyond the big day, men's wedding wardrobes are becoming more considered, versatile and personal. New Indian groom is changing wedding fashion: Curato founder on trends, mistakes and smart buys By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Tanisha Agarwal, wedding stylist and founder of multi-designer menswear platform Curato, says today's groom is increasingly involved in making his own fashion choices. Saved Instagram posts, Pinterest boards and designer references are influencing what men wear, while comfort and individuality are becoming just as important as grandeur.

In an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now, Agarwal shares what is changing in Indian wedding menswear, the mistakes men should avoid, the colours and silhouettes worth trying, and how to build a wedding wardrobe without buying outfits that will only be worn once.

Q. How has the way Indian men approach wedding fashion changed? The biggest change is that men are far more involved in their own fashion choices. Earlier, a groom would often walk in with his mother or fiancée and rely heavily on them to make the decision. Today, men walk in with saved Instagram posts, Pinterest boards and reference images. They know designers by name and often have a very clear idea of what they want.

Today's groom is not a passive participant; he is a co-curator of his wedding.

We are also seeing a shift from the idea of one elaborate wedding outfit to a complete wedding wardrobe. Comfort, individuality and versatility are becoming just as important as grandeur.

Q. What does the modern groom actually want from his wedding wardrobe? The modern groom is no longer looking for just one sherwani. He is building an entire wedding wardrobe from the welcome dinner and mehndi to the sangeet, wedding and after-party.

At Curato, we approach styling function by function. We look at the venue, time of day, occasion, the groom's personality and even what his partner is wearing. We then curate options across designers rather than restricting him to one aesthetic.

The multi-designer format allows us to mix and match. Someone may want the relaxed, experimental quality of one designer for their mehndi and something more classic for the wedding. Having that variety under one roof makes the process much more convenient and personalised.

Q. What are the biggest wedding fashion mistakes men should avoid? The first is shopping too late. I always recommend starting at least three to four months before the wedding, particularly if there is customisation involved. Ideally, the final outfit should be ready at least a month before the wedding.

The second is confusing relaxed with oversized. A comfortable silhouette still needs to be well-fitted. The shoulder should sit correctly and the proportions should work for your body.

Another common mistake is trying to match your partner exactly. I always say coordinate, don't copy. If your partner is wearing red, for example, you could bring that colour into your look through a pocket square, stole, buttons or accessories while keeping the main outfit distinct.

Men also tend to underestimate footwear and overdo accessories. Your shoes should be considered as part of the entire look and should ideally be broken in before the wedding. And when it comes to accessories, pick your statement pieces carefully. If the outfit is already heavily embellished, you don't need every accessory at once.

Most importantly, don't forget comfort. You could be wearing an outfit for eight or ten hours, so breathable fabrics and comfortable inner layers can make a huge difference.

Q. Which menswear trends are going to be big this wedding season? I think the biggest shift is away from rigid definitions of what wedding menswear should look like. Relaxed silhouettes, tonal dressing, interesting layering and more expressive use of colour are becoming increasingly relevant.

We're seeing men experiment with lilac, powder blue, olive, wine, ivory and other colours beyond the traditional palette. There is also more interest in subtle embroidery and texture rather than head-to-toe heavy embellishment.

I also think the idea of the stiff, heavily structured sherwani is gradually making space for more comfortable silhouettes, open bandh galas, relaxed kurtas, layered jackets and even contemporary kurta-trouser combinations.

Q. What colours should men try beyond black, navy and beige? There is so much room to experiment. Lilac, powder blue, olive green, wine, forest green, ivory and muted metallics can all work beautifully for Indian weddings.

I particularly like tonal colour stories because they feel modern without being overly experimental. Men can also use colour through accessories if they're not ready to commit to a colourful outfit.

The important thing is that the colour should feel like an extension of your personality rather than something you're wearing simply because it is trending.

Q. How can men make a simple kurta or traditional outfit look more expensive? Fit is the first thing. A simple outfit that fits beautifully will always look more considered than an expensive outfit that doesn't.

The second is styling. Pay attention to footwear, layering and accessories. A well-chosen brooch, pocket square, stole or piece of jewellery can completely change a simple kurta.

I also believe tonal dressing can look extremely luxurious. You don't necessarily need heavy embroidery or embellishment. Good fabric, clean proportions and thoughtful styling can elevate a very simple outfit.

Q. What five pieces should men prioritise when building a wedding wardrobe on a budget? I'd start with:

A versatile kurta that can be dressed up or down. A well-cut bandh gala or structured jacket that can be worn beyond the wedding. A pair of tailored trousers that can work with multiple tops and jackets. Good footwear, such as a classic jutti, loafer or clean sneaker depending on your style. A few strong accessories such as a brooch, pocket square, stole, bracelet or necklace. With these five categories, you can create multiple looks without buying a completely new outfit for every function.

Q. What should men buy if they want their wedding clothes to work beyond the wedding? I would always encourage men to think beyond the wedding day. Instead of investing heavily in one extremely elaborate outfit, build a wardrobe with pieces that can be styled differently for multiple occasions.

A well-cut bandh gala, a versatile kurta, a good jacket, tailored trousers and strong footwear can form the foundation. You can then change the accessories, layering and styling to create completely different looks.

The idea is to buy less, but buy better. A beautifully cut ivory or neutral bandh gala, for instance, can work for your wedding and continue to be relevant for dinners, festive occasions and celebrations afterwards.

Q. What should shoppers check before buying a sherwani or wedding outfit online? First, understand the measurements rather than relying only on your usual size. Look carefully at the size chart and, if possible, compare it with a garment that already fits you well.

Pay attention to the fabric composition, lining, embroidery and construction details. Product photographs can sometimes hide how structured or heavy an outfit actually is, so it is important to understand the garment from different angles.

I would also recommend checking the alteration and return policy before purchasing, particularly for weddingwear. And if there is any doubt, speak to the designer or stylist before placing the order.

Q. Which fabrics and silhouettes can keep men comfortable during a long Indian wedding? Comfort should always be considered alongside the visual appeal of the outfit. Depending on the season and occasion, natural and breathable fabrics can make a significant difference.

For long celebrations, I prefer relaxed silhouettes that allow movement without looking oversized. A relaxed kurta, an unstructured jacket or a comfortable trouser can give you ease while still looking polished.

I also pay attention to what is underneath the outfit. A breathable inner layer and a comfortable lining can completely change how you experience a garment over several hours.

Q. What is one rule men should remember when shopping for weddingwear? Fit over brand.

Don't buy something simply because of the designer's name or because everyone else is wearing it. The right outfit is one that fits you well, feels comfortable and reflects your personality.

My three rules for every groom would be: fit over brand, comfort equals confidence, and always try the entire look together, outfit, shoes and accessories, before making the final decision.

Q. What style faux pas do you notice Indian men making? One of the biggest things I notice is the idea of "more is more" where there is no balance between eccentricity and elegance.

If you've chosen one statement piece, let that piece be the statement. You don't necessarily need an embellished jacket, heavy jewellery, chunky footwear and multiple accessories all at once.

Another important thing is comfort. If you aren't comfortable in what you're wearing, it will show. Your clothes should be an extension of your personality rather than completely drowning you out.

Q. Are Indian men becoming more experimental with fashion? Indian men are definitely pushing the boundaries of what was once considered conventional menswear. Social media and global exposure have played a major role in this shift, but I also think Indian designers have been instrumental in creating a vocabulary of experimentation that feels relevant here.

Streetwear has been a significant area of growth, particularly among younger consumers. We are also seeing greater interest in unconventional silhouettes, layering, colour and gender-fluid dressing.

It may not be mainstream yet, but the appetite for experimentation is certainly growing.

Q. What does the new Indian groom look like? The new Indian groom is much more aware of himself and his personal style. He knows what works for him, he researches his options and increasingly comes into the store with a clear point of view.

For a long time, there was a fairly standard formula for what a man wore for a particular wedding function. That's changing. The groom is now putting as much thought into his wardrobe as his partner.

At the same time, comfort remains extremely important. The modern groom wants to look distinctive but also wants to be able to dance, move around, sit comfortably and actually enjoy his wedding. That's why we focus on understanding his personal style first and then building a wardrobe around it.

Q. What menswear and accessory trends are emerging? We're seeing increasing interest in men's jewellery, statement accessories and more expressive styling. Pearls, layered chains, bracelets and statement belts are finding their way into men's wardrobes.

There is also renewed interest in 70s-inspired prints, silhouettes and accessories, alongside more relaxed and fluid dressing.

But fashion is constantly evolving, so I don't think we can predict everything that will emerge. What I do know is that men are becoming more willing to experiment, and that is an exciting space to be working in.

Similar stories for you: 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise

5 Tote bags to consider for college if you’re an overpacker like me

The 'Quiet Luxury' secret: 5 Simple fashion hacks to look expensive on a budget