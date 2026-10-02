Karnataka SIR: Shivakumar, Vijayendra trade allegations over 'deletion of voters' from electoral rolls

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader claimed that over the last two elections, the number of voters in Mysuru's Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency increased by 1.30 lakh, and this was an "example" of alleged irregularities in electoral rolls encouraged by the Congress party.

Vijayendra accused Shivakumar of staging a "sham drama" by staging a protest at the Chief Electoral Officer's office, while Shivakumar hit back, saying the BJP's "strategy, conspiracy and plans" were being exposed.

A war of words erupted between Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Friday over the ongoing SIR exercise, with the two leaders accusing each other over Form-7, and alleged attempts to delete electors from the voters list.

How does the process of deleting a name from the electoral roll through Form 7 work?

How does the process of deleting a name from the electoral roll through Form 7 work?

Why are there allegations against the BJP regarding the misuse of Form 7 during the SIR in Karnataka?

Why are there allegations against the BJP regarding the misuse of Form 7 during the SIR in Karnataka?

What is Form 7 in the context of the electoral roll revision in Karnataka?

What is Form 7 in the context of the electoral roll revision in Karnataka?

Also Read | Karnataka CEO orders legal action over false Form 7 claims amid SIR row

Vijayendra alleged: "Wherever there is a high concentration of minorities, such illegal additions to the voter's list have been taking place in the past as well, with the encouragement of the Congress party."

He said the BJP Minority Morcha President Anil Thomas found people from "other constituencies and states, participating in the Special Intensive Revision," and alleged that some had their names enrolled in multiple constituencies.

He alleged similar irregularities in Shantinagar and Shivajinagar segments in Bengaluru besides Kalaburagi South and parts of Dakshina Kannada, and claimed that the BJP would provide "more examples."

Also Read | Form 7: Why the voter-list objection form is at the centre of another SIR row, this time in Karnataka

Vijayendra rejected Shivakumar's allegation that the BJP was using Form 7 to target minority, Dalit and Backward Class voters, saying only around 24,000-25,000 applications had been submitted by people from different political parties and social groups.

Form 7 is an application form for raising objection to proposed inclusion or deletion of names found in the present electoral rolls.

"These applications have not been submitted only by the BJP workers. Congress booth-level agents, people from other political parties and social activists have all submitted them," he said.

He wondered how political parties could themselves delete names from electoral rolls, saying the process involved election officials including BLOs and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, while party BLAs only participated in the process.

Also Read | CM DK Shivakumar alleges plot to delete 5-6 million voters in Karnataka

Vijayendra said Form 7 was an Election Commission-provided mechanism for seeking deletion of names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and alleged ineligible entries. "What is illegal about this," he asked.

He challenged Shivakumar to prove his allegation that the BJP was conspiring to remove 5,000 to 10,000 voters from every Assembly constituency and specifically target minorities, Dalits and OBC voters.

He also alleged that the Congress was trying to pressure the Election Commission and threaten BJP workers with FIRs, asserting that the party would face cases legally.

"File as many FIRs as possible. The BJP has the strength to face this," he said.

Vijayendra further alleged that Congress workers had facilitated illegal additions to electoral rolls and questioned whether enumeration forms meant to be distributed by BLOs had instead been handed over to Congress workers. He also alleged that voter enrolment had been facilitated at marriage halls, mosques and madrasas.

Shivakumar, responding to Vijayendra's remarks, said the BJP's own actions exposed their "strategy, conspiracy and plans...everything is being exposed and exposed. Everything will come out in the days ahead."

In a sarcastic response to Vijayendra's defence of Form-7 applications, Shivakumar told reporters: "I am very happy now. They are doing good work. They should do more. The more they do, the more they will be exposed. As for the Election Commission, what can I say. They seem to think that all Opposition parties are working with their eyes covered."

Also Read | EC orders special drive to add ‘left-out’, first-time voters after SIR completion; BLOs to visit homes

On Vijayendra's assertion that he should resign if he cannot prove his allegations, Shivakumar said he was ready to take up the challenge. "Let's take the challenge to its logical conclusion," he said.

When a reporter pointed out that Vijayendra had cited submission of around 24,000 Form-7 applications by parties, Shivakumar said that figure represented applications from three parties, it indicated that there was an issue that needed examination.

"I don't know whether it is completely true or false. At least one part is true: if they say that 24,000 Form-7 applications were submitted by the three parties together, then there is clearly some thinking behind this," he said.

He then referred to BJP leaders and other parties allegedly involved in the submission of the applications and said they had effectively acknowledged their role.

"They are trying to win elections by removing the votes of minorities, poor people and Dalits through this process. Such people are unfit to remain in politics," Shivakumar said.

He also demanded action against those who had admitted to submitting the forms.

"They have said 24,000. The police should first arrest them. This itself is evidence. What more evidence is required?" Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar and his Cabinet colleagues held a dharna at the Chief Electoral Officer's office on Thursday, demanding action over alleged fraudulent bulk submission of Form 7 applications.

The CEO subsequently directed electoral officials across the state to verify complaints and take legal action against those found knowingly submitting false claims or objections.