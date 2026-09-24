Delhi govt releases ₹1,850 crore to three civic bodies for essential services

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned ₹1,850.66 crore as the second instalment of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) for 2026-27 to the city’s three civic bodies, said urban development minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday. The government had earlier released the first instalment of ₹925.33 crore or 25% of the annual allocation, while the remaining will released between January and March 2027, officials said. (Representative photo)

The allocation was approved on Monday and accounts for 50% of the total annual BTA allocation of ₹3,701.32 crore. The government had earlier released the first instalment of ₹925.33 crore or 25% of the annual allocation, while the remaining will released between January and March 2027, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will receive ₹1,820.40 crore, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will get ₹17.95 crore and the Delhi Cantonment Board ₹12.31 crore.

The funds will support essential civic services, including waste collection and disposal, repair and maintenance of roads, streetlights and parks, and functioning of primary schools and local health dispensaries.

Sood said the government was committed to providing timely financial support to civic bodies for uninterrupted development works.

He also directed the civic bodies to maintain financial discipline and use the funds strictly for public purposes. Utilisation certificates must be submitted within the prescribed timelines. The funds will be transferred through electronic bank transfers, including RTGS and NEFT, added officials.

The release is part of the Delhi government’s efforts to strengthen the finances of civic bodies and ensure continuity of basic municipal services across the capital, they added.