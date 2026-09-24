8 held for smuggling 6.5kg gold from Dubai at Delhi airport
New Delhi:Customs officials arrested eight passengers for allegedly smuggling around 6
New Delhi:
Customs officials arrested eight passengers for allegedly smuggling around 6.5kg of gold worth nearly ₹9 crore from Dubai to Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
According to officials, the customs department received a tip-off regarding the gold on Emirates flight EK 514, which arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on September 21.
A detailed search of the flight was carried out, and gold was recovered in the form of chains concealed in three small bags placed under two flight seats, officials said.
According to customs officials, the recovered chains had been sprayed with silver and black-coloured material, to alter their appearance.
“Our officers conducted a thorough search of the aircraft after it arrived from Dubai. The recovery of the gold led to the identification and subsequent arrest of eight passengers, including a womanwho had travelled on the same flight,” a customs official said.
Investigators said the arrested passengers allegedly followed a distinct modus operandi to transport gold from Dubai to India. The group frequently travelled to Dubai purportedly to attend exhibitions and would allegedly bring gold back by wearing it as chains or other jewellery.
Investigators said they are now examining the travel history of those arrested, their links with other individuals and the source and intended destination of the seized gold.
All eight accused were subsequently medically examined and produced before the Patiala House court. The court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.
“The investigation is focusing on determining the source of the gold and the intended recipients. Further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered,” the official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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