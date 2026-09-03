All about Fly91, the private airline Abhinandan Varthaman joined after quitting Indian Air Force

According to the report, Abhinandan has joined Fly91, a regional carrier based in Goa that “strives to enhance air connectivity from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns across India.” However, it is not clear, in what role has Abhinandan joined the airline.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman has retired from the Indian Air Force and joined a private airline, HT reported earlier. Abhinandan is the IAF pilot who crashed into Pakistan's territory after shooting down a Pakistani jet during the Balakot operation, which was carried out by India in response to the Pulwama attack.

How many aircraft does Fly91 currently operate and what is its expansion plan?

How many aircraft does Fly91 currently operate and what is its expansion plan?

What is Fly91 and what are its goals?

What is Fly91 and what are its goals?

Fly91 is a regional airline company in India, which operates on fewer routes in India, mainly in southern India. However, the airline now aims to expand its fleet.

The airline, which currently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft, plans to lease another six to eight aircraft from the open market, taking its fleet to 12 to 14 by late next year, said a PTI report.

The ATR 72-600 is a widely used twin-engine turboprop regional airliner that can seat 68 to 74 passengers. It is known for its fuel efficiency and low operating costs on short-haul routes. Such aircraft are commonly used by regional airlines serving Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Fly91 on Thursday placed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 turboprops, a PTI report said.

The airline aims to expand its fleet to 60 aircraft by the time deliveries from the order are completed. It has reportedly raised $26.3 million and is seeking a further $26.3 million, of which a quarter has already been subscribed by existing investors.

When did Abhinandan quit the IAF? He left the IAF on March 31 and later joined Fly91, a regional carrier, officials said, requesting anonymity.

The dogfight involving Abhinandan took place a day after IAF Mirage-2000 fighter jets struck targets in Pakistan’s Balakot in response to the Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14, 2019. Abhinandan was a Wing Commander at the time.

Abhinandan, then 35, scripted military aviation history by shooting down a Pakistani F-16, seconds before his own MiG-21 Bison was hit by a missile, forcing him to eject. Experts at the time hailed it as the first-ever reported kill of an F-16 by a MiG-21 Bison, fighter jets from two different generations.

He was captured after ejecting from his aircraft, but Pakistan returned him to India on March 1, 2019, after holding him captive for almost 60 hours.

(With inputs from HT's Rahul Singh and news agency PTI)