‘When a label lies, consumer pays price’: Tukaram Mundhe after FDA busts PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola products

Amid the Maharashtra crackdown on food hygiene in the state, IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe hailed the Food and Drugs Administration's raids on products from PepsiCo, Nestle food exports in Navi Mumbai, Noida and Delhi. Mumbai: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe (PTI)

The raids, conducted between August 24 and 29 with the Thane and Navi Mumbai police, revealed that 10 companies were selling counterfeit food products or repackaging expired products for sale.

Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up were among the list of products being counterfeited.

Also Read | Lay's, Thums Up repackaged: FDA finds expired dates, nutrition stickers in Noida, Navi Mumbai units

As per the FDA, the companies would repackage expired stocks and alter the manufacturing and expiration dates. The firm added that companies would also change nutritional facts by pasting new stickers on the back of the products.

Mundhe on FDA crackdown Taking to social media platform X, IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe hailed the move. Mundhe has become a household name across the country for his strict crackdown on food safety violations in Maharashtra.

"When a label lies, the consumer pays the price. An expiry date is not just ink on a package. A nutrition label is not just information. They are promises made to the consumer," Mundhe wrote on X.

"Effective regulation is not about creating fear in the industry. It is about creating an ecosystem where honest businesses are protected, violations are detected, and citizens are not deceived," he said, adding that when labels are manipulated, it is not only a violation of regulations but also a breach of public trust.