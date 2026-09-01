Lay's, Thums Up repackaged: FDA finds expired dates, nutrition stickers in Noida, Navi Mumbai units

The raids were conducted between August 24 and 29 along with the Thane and Navi Mumbai police.

The companies raided would repackage expired stocks and alter the manufacturing and expiry dates, and even paste stickers to change the nutritional content details on the packaging, according to the FDA.

In its latest sweep against entities violating food safety regulations, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cracked down on ten companies in Navi Mumbai and Noida in Delhi selling counterfeit food products, or repackaging expired products for sale. Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up topped the list of products being counterfeited.

Among the counterfeit products seized were potato chips and snacks sold under brands such as Lay’s and Kurkure, along with Bingo Mad Angles, Fun Flips and Fun Masala. The seized stocks also include Maggi instant noodles; Knorr mushroom soup; ready-to-eat products as Rasoi Amritsari Paneer Tikka Masala, Dum Aloo, Paneer Bhurji and Dal Makhni; Hellmann’s mayonnaise; and canned beverages including Thums Up and Limca.

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The raids included seven Mumbai-based trading and export firms and even three Delhi-based entities. They included Novas Export in Mulund, Joshi Brothers in Ghatkopar, Beyond Export in Malad, Jamnadas Ruttonsay & Co in Fort, Span Impex in Mumbai, Kasturi in Andheri and Angad Export in Chembur.

The three Delhi-based entities are Bharat International, Anika Export and Aarnika Export in Noida. In addition, the licence of Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe industrial area was suspended. Overall, the FDA seized 4,942 cartons of stocks worth ₹75,21,269.