Bengaluru metro's first driverless train arrives at Chennai port from China: Report

Bengaluru metro’s first-ever driverless train has reached India from China as it was delivered at Chennai port on Tuesday, reported Deccan Herald. This driverless train will run through Namma Metro’s Yellow line, which is currently under construction. Bengaluru metro's first driverless train arrives at Chennai from China: Report(X/MetroRailNews)

According to the report, this driverless train will be transported to Bengaluru once it gets clearance from customs at the port. In 2019, CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd won the contract to supply 216 coaches to Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and this prototype train. After reaching Bengaluru, the train will be assembled at Electronics City, and a team of Chinese engineers will monitor the assembling activity.

This prototype train will conduct trial runs on Yellow line, which is set to connect RV road with Bommasandra via Silk Board. Once the trial run with this train is undertaken, a report will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

Meanwhile, BMRCL is reportedly expecting two more such trains to reach Bengaluru by May and two trains every month from June. These driverless trains run at a frequency of 90 seconds, and each coach is 21 meters long.

The Yellow Line between Bommasandra and RV Road will have 16 stations and will be roughly 19 km long. This vital stretch is expected to ease traffic in the city. It connects Bommasandra to the heavily congested Central Silk Board area. According to the plan, Yellow Line is supposed to be launched this month but it will be delayed as work is pending.