‘Cong has only given 3 things to Karnataka: corruption, bankruptcy & Tipu Jayanti,’ says Tejasvi Surya

Shortly after Karnataka Congress leaders held a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to oppose the alleged reduction in tax devolution to the state, among other issues, Karnataka BJP leaders held a press conference led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to address the allegations levelled against the Centre. Tejasvi Surya held a press conference on Wednesday after the Congress party's protest in Delhi.

Surya hit back at CM Siddaramaiah and said the Congress has only given three things to Karnataka - corruption, bankruptcy and Tipu Jayanti - and urged all protestors to pack up their “drama company” and come back from Delhi.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and other BJP leaders were present at the event. Surya addressed several accusations made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying, “Of the total amount of funds allocated to Karnataka by the Centre in the last 20 years, Karnataka has received about 70 per cent of it in the last 10 years alone, during the Modi regime.”

Surya also denied allegations that central grants have been systematically reduced in non-BJP states. Accusing the Congress stalwart of “lying” and “misleading” people, he continued, “The CM has said there has been 1 per cent claim deduction to Karnataka by the finance commission. The truth is that this deduction is effective across states and not just Karnataka, and came about after the scrapping of Article 370."

“CM also said there has been ‘injustice’ to Karnataka by the Centre. The finance commission is an independent body and the 15th commission visited Karnataka to take opinions of every authoritative figure from gram panchayat level to city administration between June 23 to 26, 2019 when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power. Several senior Congress leaders who are protesting today, including MB Patil, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, Satish Jarkiholi were present in the meeting. They weren't able to put forth proposals as per the state's needs in the meeting and they are protesting today against the Centre?” He added.

CM Siddaramaiah also alleged that a special grant request that was proposed by the finance commission was rejected and denied by the Central government. On this, Surya said, “When the finance commission puts forth its final report, it is constitutionally binding on the government to execute it's recommendations. The CM knows this and chose to lie to the people of Karnataka. We have checked every page of the commission's final report, and there was no such request for a special grant to Karnataka.”

“If you (Congress leaders) believed that the recommendation was rejected by the Centre, that would be a violation of a constitutional mandate under Article 281, and you could go to the Supreme Court, but instead you went to Jantar Mantar because you don't want development or justice. You have presented white lies to the people of Karnataka,” He said.

Surya further added that the alleged loss incurred by Karnataka after the implementation of GST is also a lie, saying that the revenue collection in Karnataka is increasing year by year.

“You are always chanting social justice. Narendra Modi brought back 600 Kannadigas who were stuck in Ukraine when war broke out. He is paying salaries to all those Kannadigas who are enrolled in the army. He has given the Jal Jeevan mission to Karnataka, expressways, Vande Bharat express trains and even mentioned Lord Basavanna's Anubhava Mantapa during the G20 meet. What have you given to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah?” He questioned.

“You have only given corruption, bankruptcy and Tipu Jayanti to the state. Nothing except these three things. I urge all the Congress leaders to pack up your drama company and come back from Delhi,” He concluded.