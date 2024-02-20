Tejasvi Surya advises ‘deeper introspection’ for Bengaluru's Namma Metro amid frequent disruptions

After frequent disruptions in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro services, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya advised the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) to conduct a deeper introspection to avoid inconvenience to the commuters. The Bengaluru South MP also said there is a need to run administrative reforms on the board responsible for the maintenance of metro lines. Tejasvi Surya advises ‘deeper introspection’ for Namma Metro amid disruptions

In an X post, Tejasvi wrote, “I understand BMRCL has cited technical snags as the reason. While the reasons may be genuine, users fail to understand just how many times Metro operations are impacted every month. It calls for deeper introspection from BMRCL management, and like I have been advocating, carry administrative reforms in the entire system.”

Tejasvi Surya also stressed that the possible reforms that could be conducted have already been flagged to the authorities and requested that BMRCL MD consider them. “Have brought possible reforms to the notice of the authorities several times and have also requested the new MD to consider its merits. The people of Bengaluru are grateful for Metro’s everyday services, but taking maintenance issues lightly will not be appreciated. I hope the BMRCL course corrects,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, Namma Metro’s Purple Line faced a minor disruption due to a ‘technical snag’ that affected the services on one of the busiest routes of the Bengaluru Metro. This partially led to chaos as many people waited for trains to arrive, which eventually resulted in the congestion of several metro stations on the Purple Line.

However, by 9.20 am, the engineers of BMRCL fixed the snag and services ran as usual. “The technical snag on the purple line is set right at 9.20 am and trains are moving at the schedules speeds . It takes some more time to normalise the cascading effects and to run as per schedule. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” informed BMRCL.

Earlier too, the services on Purple Line were partially halted due to different technical reasons.