Karnataka government plans to build flyovers on certain stretches of Bengaluru Metro

The Karnataka government has sent a proposal to the Central government to build flyovers along certain stretches of metro lines in Bengaluru to decongest the city, the state's deputy CM D K Shivakumar said on Sunday. Bengaluru Metro train(PTI )

"It has been decided to build flyovers on certain stretches of metro lines to decongest the traffic. A proposal has been sent to the Centre regarding this," said Shivakumar while speaking at the mass grievance redressal 'Government at Your Doorstep' at Jnanabharathi.

During the programme, Shivakumar highlighted the state government's initiatives to develop Bengaluru and Karnataka. He also talked about mass grievance redressal programmes in Bengaluru.

"The Chief Minister announced many projects in the Budget to develop Bengaluru. The BBMP Budget will be presented soon and it will complement the projects announced in the State budget. We are preparing a feasibility report for tunnel roads near Yeshwanthpura, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya, etc.," said the deputy CM as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We have completed the mass grievance redressal programmes in 12 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru city till now and have received about 20,000 pleas. The Chief Minister also conducted Janaspandana twice. A separate team has been constituted to look into the pleas received. The complaints will be taken up in a phased manner," he said.

"You could probably hear only the promises in the BJP government but you would see our work now. Our guarantee schemes reach 95% of the people. The remaining 5% of the people are not being reached due to technical glitches. We are also planning to give a subsidy to set up solar panels atop your terrace. We have delivered as promised. We don't do politics of emotion but of building livelihoods. Our government programmes are aimed at reducing the burden of price rise," he added.

He further said that the state government had taken up the work of surveying all the properties in Bengaluru and delivering all property documents to people's doorstep under the 'Namma Swattu' scheme.

"The state government has a pilot project of document verification done in your constituency and some officials have tried to tamper with some documents. A complaint has been registered against them and an FIR has been filed. There have been many complaints on the penalties for property tax, we are bringing an amendment to the law," said Shivakumar.

"All the street vendors need to register themselves so that the government can allot a place for them to do business. They can't do business on pavements meant for pedestrians," he added.

