Bengaluru Metro's Purple line sees disruption due to ‘technical snag’

The Namma Metro's Purple line in Bengaluru on Tuesday experienced a disruption between the Baiyappanahalli and the Garudacharpalya stations due to a “technical snag”, resulting in huge crowds. A part of the Namma Metro's Purple line saw disruption in train service on Tuesday morning due to a "technical snag". (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the metro rail network in the Karnataka capital, took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce that a disruption has affected train timings and schedule.

“Trains in purple line is running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted,” It posted on micro-blogging site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“The operations team are doing short loop services to reduce the inconveniences of our commuters at large. Seeking kind cooperation,” It added.

The snag was resolved at around 9:20am and trains are set to run as per normal, the BMRCL said shortly afterwards. “The technical snag on the purple line is set right at 9.20 am and trains are moving at the schedules speeds . It takes some more time to normalise the cascading effects and to run as per schedule. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the post read.